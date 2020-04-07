Today is Wednesday, April 8, the 99th day of 2020. There are 267 days left in the year. On this date 10 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported
In 2010, ousted Camden County Schools Superintendent Ron Melchiorre was hired to lead the school district in Martin County.
In 1970, the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office continued its investigation into a grave robbery that included the theft of a skull from a small family cemetery in the Weeksville area.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On April 8, 1864, the United States Senate passed, 38-6, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolishing slavery. The House of Representatives passed it in January 1865; the amendment was ratified and adopted in December 1865.