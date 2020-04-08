On this date 10, 25 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, Elizabeth City City Councilman Michael Brooks told fellow councilors he was angry about the parks and recreation department's decision to have a city employee clean bathroom floors with a toothbrush.
In 1995, questions about the district health department's growing $4 million fund balance prompted Health Department Director Howard Campbell to turn down more than $150,000 in local appropriations from four counties.
In 1970, Piedmont Airlines was considering closing its Elizabeth City office. The Winston-Salem based airline said it was considering office closings in four other small North Carolina cities.