Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.