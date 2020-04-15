Today is Wednesday, April 15, the 106th day of 2020. There are 260 days left in the year. On this date 10 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, Mayor Roger McLean challenged local citizens to push for state, federal and local action that would result in lower electric rates.
In 1970, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools was seeking early approval of its desegregation plan for the 1970-71 school year to avoid being included in the U.S. Justice Department’s lawsuit against the state of North Carolina and 22 school districts for being out of compliance with the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
Today’s Highlight in History:
In 1452, artist and inventor Leonardo da Vinci was born in or near the Tuscan town of Vinci.