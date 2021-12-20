Editor’s note: The Daily Advance’s countdown of the top 10 local stories of 2021 continues. Today’s story is Number 8.
HERTFORD — Hertford voters decided in the November election to change the direction of their town’s government. Both Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman were ousted from town council by a sizeable margin.
But it was likely an August state auditor’s report that helped convince many voters that the change was needed.
The report issued by State Auditor Beth Wood stated the town’s “former mayor pro tem” (Jackson) should have been removed from office after he pleaded guilty to assaulting another council member in December 2019. The report also detailed $11,671 in questionable travel and other expenses incurred by Jackson while he was the town council’s mayor pro tem.
Wood’s report stated Hertford didn’t follow its own charter when it allowed Jackson to remain in office following his guilty plea to assault. Jackson, who struck then-fellow Councilman Sid Eley in the face following a council meeting in October 2018, pleaded guilty to simple assault and was sentenced to serve 15 days in jail.
According to Wood’s report, North Carolina’s Constitution disqualifies “an elected or appointed official ... from holding office if they are not qualified to vote because of a felony conviction.” However, Hertford’s charter is more restrictive. It states “the mayor of a member of the board of commissioners ... convicted of a crime while in office, shall immediately forfeit his office.”
Mayor Earnell Brown noted in the town’s written response to Wood’s report that Hertford’s attorney had determined the town could not enforce the charter provision that was more restrictive than the state Constitution.
Wood’s report also said Jackson “improperly used” a town credit card to make 81 questionable purchases totaling $6,113. Seventy-eight of the purchases lacked an itemized receipt or other documentation to “support a valid town purpose,” the report said. Jackson also did not get approval from either Town Council or Town Manager Pam Hurdle for the credit card purchases, Wood said.
Jackson also took 13 trips that cost the town $4,845 without obtaining required pre-approvals from other town officials. Five of the trips were out of state. A list included in the report shows Jackson traveled to a conference in Washington, D.C. in March 2019; to a meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, in June 2019; to Jackson, Mississippi, for a conference in July 2019; to Columbia, South Carolina, for conference in October 2019; and to San Antonio, Texas, for a conference in November 2019.
Jackson also took three “unknown” trips that cost the city $797 and five in-state trips that cost $520, Wood’s report shows.
Wood’s report also states Jackson’s violations of the town’s travel policy cost the town $4,845 and that he “potentially misused” a town vehicle that cost Hertford $1,721. It further states he received an educational tuition reimbursement benefit reserved for town employees that cost the town $1,000.
Hurdle approved the Fayetteville Tech reimbursement for Jackson despite knowing he was not a town employee, according to Wood’s report.
Wood’s report was also critical of Town Council’s decision on April 8, 2019, to award a purchase contract for 400 LED street lights to the highest bidder for a downtown-lighting project. According to Wood, the town received 12 bidders for the project who submitted bids ranging from $61,786 to $87,535.
Town minutes show the council discussed the low bidder’s decision to withdraw from the project but there was no discussion about the other bids, Wood said.
Even though the town’s attorney cautioned councilors that they were required under state law to award the lighting contract “to the lowest responsible, responsive bidder that met the bid requirements,” they nonetheless awarded the contract to the highest bidder.
Wood said her office initiated the audit after receiving 10 allegations that “questioned the appropriateness of (the town’s) operational and management decisions.” Wood said her office’s probe focused on “fraud, waste and abuse” allegations.
Jackson took issue with Wood’s report.
“I dispute all of the findings,” Jackson said when it was released.