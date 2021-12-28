Editor’s note: The Daily Advance’s countdown of the top 10 local stories of 2021 continues. Today’s story is No. 3.
2021 was a tumultuous year at City Hall as Elizabeth City City Council fired the city manager on Sept. 30 after he was on the job for only eight months.
Council fired City Manager Montre Freeman without cause, agreeing to pay him $70,000 — half his annual salary of $140,000 — in return for his agreement not file legal action against the city.
Freeman was fired after being placed on paid leave in August. Council said it placed Freeman on leave pending an investigation but never released the results of the probe.
Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe was the interim city manager before Freeman started work Jan. 18 and he became the acting manager after Freeman was placed on paid leave.
Ralph Clark, a former city manager who worked in Elizabeth City over two decades ago, took over as interim manager in October after Buffaloe was named Secretary of the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Freeman started leading the city as the COVID-19 pandemic entered its second year and his tenure was rocky from the start.
The shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies further rocked the city in April.
Daily peaceful protests followed and Freeman’s decision to allow people to march in the street may helped calmed the situation. Others, however, believe the protests lasted too long, harming the bottom line of downtown business and tarnishing the city’s image.
But it was Freeman’s handling of the city’s budget process, his use of taxpayer money to pay for a homeless city worker to stay in a local hotel without council approval, and his approval of a street project, again without council approval, that led City Council to lose confidence in city’s first Black manager.
A number of councilors had expressed frustration months into Freeman’s tenure about his handling of the city budget that raised the property tax rate by 8.5 cents. Freeman first proposed a hefty 10-cent increase to fund infrastructure improvements before shifting the money to fund employee pay raises instead.
Just days before the budget was approved, some Public Works employees staged a walkout in favor of the pay raises, blocking the streets near City Hall with city-owned vehicles.
Another controversial decision by Freeman, and without city council approval, was his paying a local consultant $5,000 to manage the city’s Black Lives Matter street mural project — even though none of the artists who actually worked on the project were paid and the only project expenses the city had publicly acknowledged were for paint purchases.
Elizabeth City also spent more than $5,500 at Freeman’s direction to lodge a homeless city employee at a local motel for 2½ months without City Council’s knowledge or approval. Freeman authorized Public Works employee Troy Selsey’s stay at the Quality Inn from June 23 to Sept. 7 and charged the expense to an account set aside in the city budget for a homeless shelter.
Several officials said at the time that the $5,552.29 expense exceeded what city managers in Elizabeth City traditionally have been authorized to spend without council’s approval.
Freeman, also without council approval, approved a $2,225 speed-reduction project on Main and Church streets, which was in direct contradiction of the city’s policy governing such changes. The policy requires, among other things, an engineering study and a public hearing.
Freeman was eventually terminated by City Council on a 4-2 vote. Voting to fire Freeman without cause were Councilors Michael Brooks, Jeannie Young, Billy Caudle and Chris Ruffieux.
Voting against Freeman’s termination were Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton and Councilor Kem Spence.
Councilors Darius Horton and Gabriel Adkins did not attend the meeting. Adkins then resigned his Second Ward seat days after the vote, citing in part backlash against his businesses because of his support of the Brown protesters.
Councilors who voted to fire Freeman did not list any reasons for their decision at the time
Walton, Spence and Mayor Bettie Parker all voiced displeasure with the decision. Parker only casts a vote when City Council is deadlocked.
Before the vote to terminate Freeman, Spence told Freeman that he did a “great job” for the city.
“I do want to make it perfectly clear, that I do not support this motion,” Spence told Freeman. “I don’t feel like he (Freeman) has done anything that merits releasing him of his duties.”
Prior to the vote, Walton offered Freeman an apology.
Parker said she disagreed with council’s decision.
“I concur with Councilman Spence, and I concur with Mayor Pro Tem,” Parker said, referring to Walton. “I do want to thank you, Mr. Freeman, for all that you have done. I have seen a lot of what you have done. I don’t know if all the councilors have.”
As Freeman exited city hall after his termination he called the people of Elizabeth City “amazing.
“I wish them all the best,” Freeman said.
When asked what council’s investigation into his tenure as city manager entailed, Freeman responded, “I haven’t heard anything about the investigation.”
Clark, who served as manager from 1991 to 1995, was named the interim manager on a 4-3 vote on Oct. 11 and started a week later.
Councilors Caudle, Young, Brooks and Ruffieux all voted to hire Clark. Councilors Horton, Walton and Spence voted against the move.
Clark, who works Monday through Thursday, is being paid $75 an hour and is receiving lodging in a city bed and breakfast and given $18 per day to spend on dinner.
City Council has already started the search process for a permanent manager with plans to make a hire in February.
In the meantime, the city is facing what Clark calls “looming” financial problems.
The Local Government Commission placed Elizabeth City on its Unit Assistance list in September after the city filed its 2019-20 financial statements over six months past the Jan. 31, 2021 deadline.
A recent review by the N.C. League of Municipalities of the city’s financial practices also found several major deficiencies.
“The city could be headed into serious financial problems without some corrective action immediately,” Clark told City Council earlier this month. “The situation is not good here.”
Part of Clark’s plan to fix the problems is to continue using a Raleigh-based CPA firm to help the city file its financial statements on time with the state.
City Council first agreed in October to hire Greg Isley CPA to help with its financial statements. The city is paying the Isley firm $100 an hour for its help to get the books straight.
“When I came here your bank accounts had not been reconciled for 15 or 16 months,” Clark said on Dec. 16. “We are up through April 2021. We are working to get those updated.”