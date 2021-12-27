Editor’s note: The Daily Advance’s countdown of the top 10 local stories of 2021 continues. Today’s story is No. 4.
While there were signs the area economy was improving in 2021, there were also lingering signs — including, literally, pervasive signs seeking employment help — that a full recovery from the pandemic shutdowns of 2020 remains a work-in-progress.
Unemployment across the five-county area fell by nearly 2% in 2021. According to the N.C. Department of Commerce data, just over 1,670 workers in five area counties — Pasquotank, Camden, Chowan, Currituck and Perquimans — filed for jobless benefits in October, the latest month for which countywide jobless data in North Carolina were available.
More than 45,600 workers were employed in the five counties, giving the area an average unemployment rate of 3.4%, which was below the statewide rate of 3.6%.
That compares to October 2020 when 2,409 workers filed for unemployment benefits and the unemployment rate was 5.2%.
Announcements like the one TCOM of Elizabeth City made in September also helped. The aerostat maker said it had been awarded a $217.3 million contract from the U.S. Army to manufacture a tethered aerostat platform for Saudi Arabia. TCOM said at the time the contract would result in “significant hiring activity.”
Another job creation project was all but finalized earlier this month when the city and county ironed out the final details to turn the former Elizabeth City Middle School into 84-market rate one and two-bedroom apartments. The project is expected to cost around $10 million and create 147 jobs, according to documents provided to city and council officials.
Alongside the good economic news, however, were signs that the pandemic continued to take a toll on local employment. In October, a snapshot of unique job postings in the Elizabeth City area by NCWorks, the state’s employment agency, totaled 2,108. That compares to 1,382 in November 2020.
Help-wanted signs became so plentiful across Elizabeth City they almost began looking like part of businesses’ exterior decor. Locally owned and national fast-food chain restaurants, retailers and healthcare providers were all looking for workers in 2021.
Savvas Rallis, owner of The Villa, said in March that restaurants across the city were struggling to find cooks, waiters and other staff. The Villa reduced its hours but Rallis noted some other restaurants had recently returned to takeout-only because they were unable to hire waitstaff.
Rallis said he believes the stimulus money and other benefits the state and federal governments provided in 2021 had taken away many people’s incentive to work.
David Whitmer, director of the Northeastern Workforce Development Board, said the extended unemployment benefits might have played a role in the labor shortage, but he noted the causes were varied and complicated. He said fear of exposure to COVID-19 and a lack of childcare services were also contributing factors.
“I think there has been a real fear of health concerns,” he said in October. “Those who are frontline workers are people coming into contact with customers on a daily basis. Some people are leaving eateries because that’s frontline work. The lack of childcare is also a problem in the region.”
Whitmer also said more people were deciding to retire early.
“If you look at data for a 10-county region that includes Pasquotank County we have a lot of people who are close to retirement,” he said.
Junior Gonzalez, owner of Big Boss Burritos, a Mexican food eatery on Poindexter Street, said in November that with more people feeling comfortable dining out again, he was feeling an urgency to hire more workers.
“When I open the food truck, I’m going to need to hire full-time and part-time people because the restaurant will be open and the food truck will be open somewhere else,” he said.
Likewise, Vann’s Pizza House owner Spiros Giannakopoulos said in October that he and his staff were happy to see customers returning for in-person dining. The only thing missing, he said, was sufficient help to serve them.
“Customers are enjoying eating out again, but we need help,” he said. “We are looking for waiters, dependable staff to come to work daily and to do the job well. We have a core group and we’d like to add to that team.”
There were also signs in late fall that the supply chain shortages hampering businesses across the country were also having an effect on local businesses.
C.J. Stallings, who was shopping at Walmart on Black Friday in November, said he and his wife were readily able to find the microwave and vacuum cleaner they were looking for. However, his construction business had been greatly affected by supply chain issues. He said he recently had to wait four months for a window that he usually gets in two weeks.
“I see it in wood, too,” Cooper said, noting that lumber prices are constantly fluctuating.
Tim Askew of Askew’s Cycles said his business also had been directly affected by supply chain shortages.
Askew said typically he would have 40 or so vehicles on his showroom floor, and as many more in crates in the back of the store. But on Black Friday this year, Askew’s had only a few motorcycles and only two all-terrain vehicles on display.
“Everything we have for sale is on the floor,” Askew said. “There is nothing in the back at all.”
Askew said Polaris, a popular American manufacturer of ATVs, was taking orders for products. But it’s now taking three months or more — possibly as long as five months — for items to come in after they are ordered. The turnaround times were quicker over the summer, but since the switch-over from the 2021 to the 2022 model year things were moving much more slowly, he said.
Askew said he was hearing that motorcycle inventories as a whole should improve by mid-2022. But he noted he was taking a wait-and-see approach.