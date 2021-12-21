Editor’s note: The Daily Advance’s countdown of the top local stories of 2021 continues. Today’s story is No. 7.
The retirement or resignation of long-serving county and city managers or school superintendents has long been a staple of The Daily Advance’s annual top-10 story countdowns.
But the retirement of Anne-Marie Knighton in September was even more newsworthy. Besides being the longest-serving government official in the region, Knighton was the first woman to serve as town manager in the region, and one of only a handful of women currently working as either a manager or school superintendent in the area.
“I am grateful to have had the opportunity for all these years to work with many dedicated and talented people associated with the town of Edenton, our Chowan County partners, civic organizations and non-profit partners, our faith-based community and especially the citizens we serve,” Knighton said when she announced her retirement.
Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings was among those who paid tribute to Knighton for her leadership.
“Anne-Marie Knighton has served this community well for 33 years,” he said. “She will be a hard act to follow.”
Stallings said Knighton had “steered this town through years of growth and prosperity as well as times of hardship and a pandemic.” He noted she was well-respected across the state and had cultivated a number of contacts in state government that had “served Edenton well during her tenure.”
Knighton was hired as Edenton’s town manager in 1988 at age 27. A Westwood, Massachusetts, native, Knighton earned an undergraduate degree and a master’s degree in public administration from American University in Washington, D.C.
Among Knighton’s accomplishments as town manager were securing more than $4 million in loans and nearly $2 million in grants needed for improving the town’s water infrastructure; spearheading construction of a $2.3 million police station on North Oakum Street; and helping set up organizations such as Destination Downtown Edenton, the Edenton-Chowan Economic Development Corporation and the organizations that are helping transform Edenton’s Re-Development Zones.
On Oct. 28, Knighton was honored for her accomplishments and long tenure with Edenton by being presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the top civilian honor in the state.
Edenton Town Council appointed Corey Gooden, the town’s public works director, to succeed Knighton as Edenton’s town manager.
Knighton wasn’t the only local government manager who either resigned or retired in 2021.
Currituck County Manager Ben Stikeleather resigned in the summer to take a job at Corolla Light Resort on the Currituck Outer Banks. His last day was Aug. 27.
Currituck commissioners tapped County Attorney Ike McRee to serve as interim manager. They said they planned to hire a new county manager in the spring.
In August, Hertford Town Manager Pam Hurdle announced plans to retire effective Jan. 1. Hurdle became interim manager in May 2018 when the town’s then-manager left, before being appointed town manager in October of that year.
Camden County Manager Ken Bowman announced in the summer that he would retire in early November. The county’s search for a new county manager stalled, however, and Bowman has agreed to continue working remotely as manager and making trips to Camden as needed through January.