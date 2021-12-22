Editor’s note: The Daily Advance’s countdown of the top local stories of 2021 continues. Today’s story is No. 6.
Local politicians, public health officials and law enforcement agencies weren’t the ones making news in 2021. Local high school sports teams did as well, with two winning state championships, one in baseball, the other in softball.
In May, Camden’s Lady Bruins defeated South Stanly in three games to win the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A State Championship. The state title marked Camden County High School’s first team state championship in any sport in school history.
The following month, the Perquimans Pirates defeated East Surry 7-5 in Game 2 of the best-of-three games series to win the NCHSAA Class 1A State Baseball Championship. The baseball championship was the third in Perquimans High School history and first in 58 years. The Pirates won the Class 1A state title in 1952 and the Class 2A championship in 1963.
Camden (15-1) won the best-of-three softball championship series two games to one on May 15, at Davie County High School, in Mocksville, but not before an 11-5 Game 1 loss to West regional champions South Stanly.
The Bruins, the East regional winners, rebounded in Game 2 with a 7-2 victory.
Camden nearly broke open Game 3, the final game of the series, in the first inning.
Camden’s leadoff hitter Kamryn Nash, Carlyn Tanis and Carleigh Simmons began the bottom of the first with consecutive hits to load the bases.
In Game 3, Camden’s Morgen Brewton pitched seven innings, surrendered seven hits, two runs, one earned run, no walks and struck out four South Stanly batters to earn the win.
With Camden holding a 3-2 lead and South Stanly having the game-tying run at third base with two out in the top of the seventh inning, South Stanly’s Mary Hinson hit a line drive to right field.
Camden junior right fielder Sydney Tatum made a diving catch for the last out to clinch the game and a state championship.
Nash was named the most valuable player of the state championship series. In the 3-game series, she batted .666, going 6-for-9 with two triples, four runs scored and 10 total bases. She also didn’t commit any errors at shortstop.
“We’re proud of everything that we do for our school,” the Camden shortstop said about winning the championship.
In baseball, the Perquimans Pirates overcame a two-run deficit in the late innings as Perquimans defeated East Surry 7-5 in Game 2 to sweep the best-of-three game series played at South View High School in Hope Mills.
With a three run lead, the Pirates needed one last stand in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Perquimans, the designated away team, brought in Tanner Thach as a relief pitcher for a second time in the game.
East Surry’s Folger Boaz hit a single to center field to score a runner from third to trim the deficit to 7-5. That was all Thach would surrender in the frame.
With runners on second and third, Thach struck out the last two batters to end the game and the series. Thach, a junior left handed pitcher and first baseman, was named the series most valuable player.
Perquimans, the East regional champion, had to battle a gamed West regional champion in the East Surry Cardinals (17-3).
Also pitching for Perquimans was sophomore Trenton Sawyer. According to MaxPreps.com, before Sawyer’s appearance in Game 2, he had only pitched 10 innings the entire season.
His last appearance was during the first round of the playoffs against Ocracoke on June 15.
Sawyer was one of many players for the Pirates who stepped up during the series.
Sawyer pitched 4 innings, gave up two hits, no earned runs and registered a strikeout to earn the win in Game 2.
“Hats off to Trenton Sawyer,” head coach Justin Roberson said. He praised Sawyer for not allowing the East Surry offense to score additional runs while Sawyer pitched in the game.