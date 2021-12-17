Editor's note: The Daily Advance's countdown of the top 10 local stories of 2021 continues.
Most years, passage of a state budget usually isn't a big deal. But in 2021 in North Carolina, it was a big deal both for the state and the Albemarle region.
An impasse between Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, and the Republican-led legislature over expansion of Medicaid and education funding stymied passage of a two-year state spending plan in 2019.
Lawmakers and Cooper did go on to agree to so-called "mini-budgets" to increase funding for specific items, but no comprehensive spending package was ever enacted. As a result, planned appropriations to regional projects like $32 million for a new library at Elizabeth City State University and $2.5 million to fund a feasibility study for establishing the crime lab on the campus never happened.
With Cooper and lawmakers' agreement last month to a two-year, $52.9 billion spending plan that includes $6 billion for construction projects, many of those local appropriations will now be funded.
Elizabeth City State University will be the largest beneficiary of the new spending. The university will receive $34 million for a new flight school for its growing aviation science program; $40 million for a new residence hall; $7.5 million for a new dining facility to replace Bedell Hall; and $2.5 million for a sky bridge on Weeksville Road to make crossing the busy highway to campus safer.
Also included in the budget is $1.5 million for the N.C. Department of Justice to study the feasibility of building a crime lab on the ECSU campus.
The budget also includes several large appropriations to other regional projects. Perquimans County will get $4 million to complete the boat basin at its Marine Industrial Park. The town of Edenton is getting $5.2 million to buy the Hayes Plantation to convert it into a public space and tourism site. And the Edenton Historical Commission is getting $2.1 million to help restore the Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church that was damaged during Hurricane Isabel in 2003.
The budget also includes $5 million to kick-start the long-talked about Inner Banks ferry system project. State Rep. Eddie Goodwin, R-Chowan, said the funding likely will be used to purchase several ferry vessels that could be plying the waters of Albemarle Sound as early as next fall, connecting waterfront towns like Elizabeth City, Edenton, Hertford, Plymouth and Columbia.
The budget includes smaller appropriations for the region as well: $250,000 to River City Community Development Corp. to use for a homeless shelter; $250,000 for sidewalks and bike paths near ECSU; $200,000 for sewer upgrades in Elizabeth City and another $150,000 for improvements in the city's downtown; and $100,000 for Camden County to use improving public boat ramps.
The budget also a huge pay boost for most area public school teachers. While all teachers statewide are getting an average raise of 5% and bonuses of up to $2,800, the budget also includes additional salary supplements of up to $4,250 for teachers in low-income counties. There's also money to boost the minimum pay of school custodians and other support staff to $15 an hour.
Because of the $100 million in additional supplement funding, teachers in Perquimans County will see an average increase of $3,583, raising their combined local and state supplement to $5,107 annually.
Teachers in Camden County will be paid an additional $4,213 for a combined supplement of $5,957, while the average Chowan County teacher will receive an additional $4,074, raising their combined supplement to $5,527.
Teachers in Pasquotank and Currituck counties will receive smaller boosts in their supplement pay. Currituck teachers will get an average of $957 more, raising their combined supplement to $5,361. Pasquotank teachers will get an average pay boost of $1,928, raising their combined supplement to $3,813.
According to Republican lawmakers who wrote the budget, the supplemental assistance fund is designed to help school districts in low-wealth counties match higher salaries offered in wealthier counties. The amount of the supplemental state funding varies by school district and is based on a formula that considers factors such as local tax base and local property tax rate.