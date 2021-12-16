Editor’s note: The Daily Advance today begins its annual countdown of the top stories in the region for 2021.
Four days in September were all it took for a jury to convict Angel Marie Sawyer of murdering her husband, downtown businessman Milton H. Sawyer Jr.
Angel Sawyer stood accused of both first-degree murder and conspiring with co-defendant Isaac D. Melcher to murder Milton Sawyer on Aug. 2, 2018.
The trial was held in Courtroom A of Pasquotank County Superior Court and began with opening arguments on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Called to testify were investigators, a state medical examiner and even Melcher, with whom Angel Sawyer had an affair.
The state rested its case following Melcher’s testimony. The court did not convene the following day but instead returned on Monday, Sept. 20, for closing arguments.
Jurors deliberated less than an hour after receiving instructions from Superior Court Judge Wayland Sermons. They found Sawyer guilty of both charges.
Sermons sentenced Sawyer to life in prison for the 1st degree murder charge and a maximum of 201 months in prison for the conspiracy to commit murder charge. Sermons ordered both sentences to run concurrently.
According to the prosecution’s account of Milton H. Sawyer Jr.’s death, he and his wife were alone in their house on Darian Drive and in bed watching TV the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2018. Angel Sawyer got out of bed to go get a snack in the kitchen, but when she opened the bedroom door there was a masked man standing in the doorway. Angel Sawyer told police she did not get a good description of the man because the only light in the room was from the television, but she told police she and Milton were beaten and tied up.
According to Melcher, he and Angel Sawyer never agreed to Aug. 2, 2018 as the date to carry out their plan to kill her husband. In fact, they never established a time to do it, he told the court.
Melcher told the court that he had gone to the Sawyers’ house sometime between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on Aug. 1, 2018 and entered through the back door. He was able to get inside because Angel Sawyer told him where the key was located, he said.
Once inside the house, he went upstairs to make sure Angel Sawyer’s teenage daughters were not home. He went back downstairs to the master bedroom where the Sawyers were inside watching television. He was wearing a mask when he approached the bedroom door and while standing outside Angel Sawyer surprised him by throwing open the door, he told the court.
Angel Sawyer was truly startled to see him, he said.
Melcher said at this point he figured the only thing to do was to move forward with his and Angel Sawyer’s plan to kill Milton Sawyer and pretend his death happened because of a home invasion.
According to Melcher’s earlier testimony and that of investigators, the original plot to kill Milton Sawyer involved mixing anti-anxiety medication with his alcohol.
“I didn’t feel like I had any other option but to move forward” with the robbery and murder, Melcher testified.
Melcher testified that he used a method known as a “rear naked choke” to strangle Milton Sawyer as he was dragging him from the Sawyers’ bedroom into the bathroom where Sawyer’s body was later found.
In earlier testimony, a forensic pathologist told jurors that Milton Sawyer’s cause of death was asphyxia caused by traumatic neck injuries.
“The neck injuries were fatal,” Dr. Karen Kelly, a state medical examiner at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine, told the court.
At the time of his death, Milton Sawyer was owner of the Treasure Hunter antiques store on N. Road Street. Investigators initially treated his death as a possible home invasion, based on information they were told by Angel Sawyer in the opening hours of the case.
After several more days of questioning, Sawyer and Melcher were each charged with first-degree murder on Aug. 21, 2018.
During day one of the trial, Pellini concluded her opening comments by telling the jury that Sawyer and Melcher, who the prosecutor referred to as Sawyer’s lover, “plotted and planned” to murder Milton Sawyer.
Defense attorney Jack Warmack’s opening defense hinged on whether Sawyer conspired with Melcher to murder her husband. There was no competent evidence that his client conspired with Melcher, he told the jury. If there was no conspiracy, the jury had to find Sawyer did not act in concert with Melcher, Warmack said.
During their three-week investigation, investigators became aware of an affair between Angel Sawyer and Melcher, who she met while undergoing physical therapy. Melcher was a physical therapist who was treating Sawyer as a patient.
In a video presented during trial, Sawyer was heard admitting to investigators to having the affair but says repeatedly she ended it after realizing she loved her husband.
For his involvement, Melcher received at least 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Judge Sermons sentenced Melcher, 41, on Nov. 1 to a minimum of 240 months, or 20 years, and a maximum of 300 months, or 25 years, following his guilty plea, according to court documents. Sermons credited Melcher with serving 1,168 days — more than three years — in jail awaiting trial.