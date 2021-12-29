Editor’s note: The Daily Advance’s countdown of the top 10 local stories of 2021 continues. This story is No. 2.
With vaccines starting to roll out at the end of 2020, there was every reason to hope that COVID-19 would be soon be gone and life in 2021 would start to return to normal.
But thanks to a host of factors — the emergence of delta, a more severe variant of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory illness; a stubborn minority of the population refusing for various reasons to get vaccinated against the virus; and COVID fatigue, a general weariness of the preventive measures that contain the virus — COVID cases and deaths actually boomed in 2021.
Worldwide, COVID-19 infections more than tripled, rising from 82.1 million at the end of 2020 to 283 million as of Wednesday. Global deaths from COVID also more than tripled, rising from 1.79 million to 5.41 million.
The story was the same in U.S., where infections nearly tripled, going from 19.4 million at the end of 2020 to 53.2 million, and deaths more than doubled, rising from 332,000 to 819,000 as of Wednesday.
In North Carolina, infections more than doubled, rising to 1.64 million, and deaths nearly tripled, going from 6,500 to 19,318.
The Albemarle area wasn’t immune from those trends. At the end of 2020, Albemarle Regional Health Services was reporting 6,768 COVID cases and 174 COVID deaths in its eight-county health district. By Wednesday, those numbers had grown to 21,488 and 365, respectively. In other words, more than triple the number of cases and more than double the number of deaths.
But no one could foresee that happening in January when the first doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine were offered in the region to health care workers and persons 75 and older.
The vaccinations couldn’t have come at a better time. COVID cases, primarily as a result of holiday gatherings in late December, were surging. ARHS data showed new cases jumped in a week by more than 450 and active cases totaled 1,618. For the first time since the pandemic began, all eight counties in the health district were reporting at least 100 active cases.
To get the vaccine distributed, ARHS sponsored mass drive-thru clinics in each of the health district’s eight counties for the first time. Initially, demand was heavy.
Tiffany Ferrell, a dental assistant, said she decided to arrive early for the 9 a.m. drive-thru clinic held at the rear of the College of The Albemarle campus. When she showed up, however, she found herself in a line of traffic backed up onto North Road Street — and that was at 8 a.m.
According to ARHS, more than 8,000 residents got their first dose of vaccine that first week in January, most of them at one of the mass clinics. The next week, ARHS opted to have persons register for the shots, saying it was a more efficient use of its vaccine supply.
In mid-January, following guidance from state health officials, ARHS expanded vaccinations to persons 65 and older. By the last week of that month, ARHS and its health partners had administered more than 20,000 vaccinations and the health agency was gearing up to hold mass clinics for residents to start getting their second dose. The vaccines are only 95% effective, health officials said, if the recipient gets two doses.
By the one-year anniversary of the region’s first reported COVID-19 case on March 19, a third vaccine — offered by Johnson & Johnson — had received federal approval. Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, it only required a single dose.
The mass vaccination efforts appeared to be paying off. ARHS officials noted that active cases had fallen to 99, the lowest number since the summer of 2020. ARHS Director Battle Betts expressed optimism in a press release.
“We celebrate three vaccines that are proving safe and effective,” he said. “We celebrate the ARHS region reaching 99 active cases. ... We celebrate resiliency and determination to continue to learn from this pandemic and rise above as a region and a community.”
By April, vaccination rates had risen so high — just over 50% of adults 18 and older in ARHS’ health district had gotten at least one dose — that Pasquotank County lifted its 399-day-long state of emergency. A month later, nearly 50% of all adults in the region had gotten a second dose of vaccine and were considered fully vaccinated.
There was other good news in May. Gov. Roy Cooper announced that fully vaccinated persons would no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance from others, and that the state would remove its indoor mask mandate for most settings.
“We can take this step today because the science shows our focus on getting people vaccinated is working,” Cooper said. “But to keep moving forward — and to make sure that we keep saving lives — more people need to get vaccinated.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also helped the push to vaccinate more Americans by approving the Pfizer vaccine for persons as young as 12.
By mid-June, it was possible to think COVID-19 was finally in the rear-view mirror. ARHS reported only 16 new cases and 26 active cases across its health district — dramatic decreases from just several months before. In addition, most counties in ARHS’ public health district were seeing only “moderate” transmission of COVID, and one — Currituck — became the first county in the region to report “low” community spread. Total cases in the region continued to hover under 13,000.
State officials helped boost vaccination efforts in mid-June by announcing that those receiving their first dose would be eligible for one of four $1 million lottery prizes. To get more younger people vaccinated, the state also planned to hold drawings for four $125,000 college scholarships for persons ages 12-17 who got their first shot.
ARHS officials announced that the numbers of both first and second doses of the vaccine doubled the week after the lottery was announced. Betts said the lottery was “certainly a good incentive” for people to get vaccinated.
By July, both new and active COVID cases still remained low — 17 and 31, respectively — but vaccination numbers weren’t growing as they had been. Just over 380 residents of the eight counties received a first dose of vaccine through July 8. That compared to a little over 900 first doses administered in the region the week before. The number of second doses administered was 500 fewer than the week before.
By mid-July, the positive trends over several months were headed in reverse. ARHS data showed new weekly cases rising by 50, triple the number reported the week before. The number of active cases, meanwhile, rose to 56, nearly double what they were the week previously.
Dr. John Fallon, chairman of East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine’s pathology department, said a fifth of the tests in eastern North Carolina during a week in mid-July showed the presence of delta, a new strain of the coronavirus considered much more infectious than others. Those who contracted delta “get much sicker and are more likely to end up hospitalized,” he said.
Betts said ARHS was seeing similar data in its public health district, agreeing the delta strain was more infectious. He reminded residents that the “best line of defense” from contracting delta was a COVID vaccination.
The following week, new COVID cases jumped by 68, finally pushing the region’s total past 13,000. in addition, Perquimans and Currituck counties were both seeing “high” transmission of the virus, according to the CDC. Two others — Chowan and Camden — were seeing “substantial” viral spread. Also, the region’s positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — rose for a third straight week, increasing to 5.5%. By mid-December, it would be 9.39%.
Fueled by the delta variant, new weekly COVID cases rose by 100 in mid-August. Active cases also surpassed 100 for the first time in months. Betts said nearly all of the new infections were caused by the delta variant and about 99% of those contracting the new strain were unvaccinated.
“Almost all viral transmission is now in unvaccinated people,” he said. “In addition, based on case investigations, there are no severe cases (of COVID-19) in individuals who have been vaccinated; hospitalizations and severe illness are exclusively unvaccinated individuals.”
New and active cases would double the following week, both rising above 200. A week later, active cases would climb above 300, the first time since that had happened since mid-February. By late August, both figures would climb above 500. In addition, all eight counties in the health district were seeing high transmission of the virus.
Commenting on delta’s infectiousness, Betts said while the original virus spread from one person to an average of three people, the new variant was spreading “from one person to an average of six people.” Betts made another pitch to the unvaccinated, saying not only were they at greater risk of catching and spreading COVID-19, they “also posed a risk to children under 12 who cannot be vaccinated” and to those residents whose immune systems are compromised.
ARHS also released data in August showing that persons younger than 50 were the overwhelming majority of those getting infected. While persons over 50 made up 45% of those infected between January and May, they were only 28% of the infections afterward. That appeared largely to be a result of higher vaccination rates among those over age 65.
An even bigger shift in infections, however, was taking place among children 17 and younger. Roughly 8% of all COVID-19 cases around Jan. 1 involved children. By July 1, they represented slightly more than 17% of infections.
Meanwhile, only a little over 24% of residents younger than 50 in the eight counties had been vaccinated.
That was significant because area school districts began the new school year in August. While all began the year in-person, only one — Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools — required students, staff and visitors to wear masks. The other districts recommended mask-wearing but made wearing them optional. However, within a month, as delta cases continued to surge, all area districts would reverse course and require masks to be worn.
Following CDC guidance, ARHS also began offering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to residents with compromised immune systems.
By late August, hospitalizations from COVID had started to rise in the area. The CDC website showed 23 new hospitalizations at the region’s hospitals. Betts said hospitals statewide were seeing an increase in the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases.
In September, Dr. Donald Bowling, SAMC’s chief medical officer, said that at times in recent weeks COVID patients had helped fill almost all of the hospital’s in-patient beds. And almost one-third of those beds were occupied by confirmed COVID patients, he said.
The surge of COVID cases in the region also led to a 30-percent increase in emergency department visits, which were averaging around 150 a day, Bowling said.
See the rest of this story at www.DailyAdvance.com.
“Volumes have definitely been up,” he said. “We are overflowing into areas that are not usually patient care areas. We are having to hold patients in the (emergency department).”
Betts said given the weekly increase in new infections, the surge in cases might not crest until mid to late October. Also, given the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recent decision to grant full approval to the Pfizer vaccine — up until then it had only emergency use authorization — it was likely some businesses and agencies, looking to reduce infections and quarantines in their workforce, would mandate vaccinations for employees.
Sentara Healthcare in fact did just that the following week, saying it would require its 28,300 employees, including the 1,000-some in the Elizabeth City area, to become fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.
By late September, ARHS was reporting more than 600 new cases and the same number of active cases. COVID-related deaths also began to climb. After reporting five deaths in one week, the agency would report 10 deaths in two consecutive weeks, followed by eight deaths the next week and five the week after that. While most of those dying from COVID were over 65, a number were between the ages of 50 and 64, and three — two from Bertie County and one from Perquimans — were younger than 24.
ARHS also began offering booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine in late September to persons 65 and older and those younger who either had underlying medical conditions or jobs that put them at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19. A month later, the agency was offering booster doses of all three vaccines. It was also preparing to offer the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5-11 following federal approval of shots for children that young.
Betts’ prediction about the surge cresting in late October came true. At a Board of Health meeting in late October, he reported that active cases had declined to 300, noting it was the lowest total since mid-August. Betts also noted that the number of COVID patients being treated at area emergency rooms had “fallen off a cliff.”
“Things are trending much better,” he said.
By late November, ARHS began offering appointments for booster shots to all adults 18 and older. The agency’s second round of drive-thru clinics in early December helped raise the number of booster shots/third doses ARHS administered to over 11,700 by year’s end. The health agency also said it had administered more than 48,600 first doses and over 47,100 second doses. Those totals didn’t include first, second and booster shots administered by other agencies in the region.
Just before Christmas, Betts announced that a case of omicron, now the U.S.’ most dominant variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID, had been detected in Chowan County. Gov. Cooper said state health officials expect omicron to become the dominant variant in North Carolina by mid-January.