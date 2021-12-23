CURRITUCK — The state's top court has affirmed a lower court's ruling that Currituck can legally restrict a campground's expansion under the county's ordinances.
In a ruling issued Dec. 14, the N.C. Supreme Court denied 85' and Sunny's petition for a review of the state Appeals Court's decision in August affirming Currituck's regulations on campgrounds.
According to a Currituck County press release, 85' and Sunny, owners of the KOA Outer Banks West campground in Waterlily, had sought to increase its number of campsites and build a swimming pool and other new facilities not permitted by the county’s development regulations.
Currituck County’s Planning Department denied 85' and Sunny's application, citing the county’s development ordinances. 85’ and Sunny's appeal of the decision to the Currituck County Board of Adjustments also was denied.
After the campground owner appealed the Board of Adjustment's decision to Superior Court in 2020, a judge issued a split ruling: 85’ and Sunny could increase its number of campsites at KOA Outer Banks West but could not build a swimming pool. Both parties appealed the judge's decision to the state Court of Appeals.
In its Aug. 17 ruling, the appellate court said that under Currituck's ordinances, the county could limit 85' and Sunny's campsites at KOA Outer Banks West to 234 and deny construction of the swimming pool and other new facilities.
Currituck noted in its press release that under the state Supreme Court's ruling, the KOA Outer Banks West campground will be limited to 234 campsites for RVs, trailers, or campers. It's also allowed to have a tent camping area where the number of spaces will be determined based on minimum site size. The campground still cannot build a swimming pool or add other new facilities.
“Currituck County is very pleased with the decision of the North Carolina Supreme Court, as well the appellate court’s recognition that the county’s enforcement of it ordinance is appropriate," interim Currituck Manager Ike McRee said in a statement.
Currituck said it will assess the campground to determine if any structures don't comply with county regulations and may need to be removed.
A phone message left on the answering machine at the KOA Outer Banks West campground Wednesday was not immediately returned.