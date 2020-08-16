Currituck Commissioner Mary "Kitty" Etheridge adds her signature to an I-beam during a "topping out" ceremony at the construction site of the county's new public safety building, Wednesday. The beam, which represented the final beam to be added to the frame of the building, was mounted over the main entranceway. The building will house the county's sheriff's office and space for COA's public safety curriculum and is located of College Way in Barco. The event was attended by several county commissioners and COA trustees, plus representatives of Sussex Development Corporation, all of whom signed the beam.