Area counties are now under a tornado watch as Tropical Storm Elsa begins her pass over the region this afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued the tornado watch for 17 northeastern North Carolina counties, including Pasquotank, shortly before 2 p.m. The watch remain in place until 11 p.m., the agency said.
The National Weather Service earlier today issued a tropical storm warning for area counties as Elsa began her pass over North Carolina.
At least one area government has already announced closing plans because of Elsa. Chowan County government offices will be closing at 3:30 p.m. today, the county said this morning.
Elsa, which was located about 230 miles southwest of Norfolk, Virginia, at 5:35 a.m., is expected to pass over the region this afternoon and evening before moving northeast of the Delmarva coast Friday morning. The storm is currently packing winds of 45 mph and moving northeast at 20 mph.
Elsa is expected to bring bands of heavy rainfall as well as thunderstorms later this morning into tonight, the weather service said. The Elizabeth City area is projected to see about an inch of peak rainfall, although some areas could see more. A flash flood watch has been issued for all area counties.
Tropical storm-force winds in the region remain possible, the weather service said. Currently, the projection for the region are winds of 25-35 with gusts up to 45 mph.
The tropical storm-force winds could lead to some minor tidal flooding areas along the north side of the Albemarle and Currituck sounds, the weather service said. Elsa also has the potential to create up to 2 feet of storm surge in surge prone areas through early Friday morning.
A coastal flood advisory will take effect this afternoon and continue until 4 a.m. Friday. Soundside flooding of up to 1 foot above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near the shorelines of the Currituck and Albemarle sounds and adjacent waterways.
Primarily affected will be waterways in Pasquotank, Camden, and both western and eastern Currituck, the weather service said. Some roads and low-lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near waterfront areas will experience shallow flooding.
The formation of a few tornados also remains a possibility late this afternoon into tonight, the weather service said.
Dangerous marine conditions are also expected to develop this evening into Friday morning with strong winds and seas building to 6 to 9 feet.