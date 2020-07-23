Enough residents were concerned about COVID-19 that a group providing free “touchless” tests ran out of tests in about an hour Wednesday.
St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church on York Street hosted free COVID-19 testing for residents, starting at 4 p.m. In about an hour the group of medical personnel and volunteers had administered all 100 allotted tests.
The testing was done on a first-come, first-served basis and scheduled to run until 6 p.m.
Wendy Pierce, community health needs assessment coordinator for Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, explained that the entire testing process was touchless. Residents never had to leave their vehicles or touch their test registration forms.
Pierce said residents could expect their test results within 5 to 10 days.
One person being tested was Crystal Greene, who is a nurse for Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. Greene, who was getting tested along with her younger sister, Ciasia, 15, said she had not previously been tested for COVID-19. However, as part of her job she’s administered the test to others several times.
“Because it’s safe for me and my family and the community,” Crystal Greene said when asked why she was getting tested. “Just as a precaution.”
The common method for COVID-19 testing calls for a roughly 6-inch long cotton swab inserted into the nasal cavity and spun a few times to collect the sample. Some describe the process as a tickling or a mild sting.
After their tests, the Greene sisters said it didn’t hurt and felt more like a tickling sensation.
Gwen Sanders, a member of St. Stephen, said the church wanted to host the clinic to ensure residents had access to testing.
“We’re concerned about COVID-19,” she said. “We wanted to make certain people have the opportunity to get tested.”
On York Street, church volunteers directed traffic into three lines in a gravel parking lot. Volunteers placed a registration form on the windshield for each person in the vehicle being tested. Residents were asked a series of questions and after their information was filled in on the form the information was read back to them for verification.
The person administering the test removed the form from the windshield and submitted it along with the resident’s test sample.
Sentara Albemarle was one of a handful of groups that assisted St. Stephen in its community outreach project. Medical staff from other Sentara Healthcare facilities administered the nasal swabs.
Additional partners included Albemarle Regional Health Services, Food Bank of the Albemarle, the Albemarle Area United Way and the Community Care Clinic, according to Pierce.
While St. Stephen also provided free paper towels, the food bank contributed boxes of produce for residents to take home. ARHS had an RV onsite with staff providing medical information and answering questions.
The testing targeted residents considered “overlooked, under-tested and uninsured” and who also met other requirements, City Manager Rich Olson said last week.
Wednesday marked the first of two days of testing scheduled for the area. The second will be held Friday, July 31, at the South Park Sports Complex at 110 Capital Trace in Elizabeth City. Testing begins at 8 a.m. and also will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, contact ARHS at 252-388-9355.