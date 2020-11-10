The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority recently set aside its new spending guidelines to toss Arts of the Albemarle what one of its members described as a financial “lifeline.”
The TDA board voted unanimously last month to award AoA $17,500 to help the arts organization make up losses incurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pasquotank County had requested that the TDA allocate the $17,500 from the money the county receives every year from the TDA from occupancy tax revenue the authority collects. Occupancy tax revenue comes from the 6 percent tax the county and the city of Elizabeth City levy on motel and hotel stays.
While the majority of occupancy tax revenue goes to the TDA to spend on tourism promotion and marketing, smaller, equal shares of the revenue also go to the city and county governments, which they can allocate for specific projects approved by the TDA.
In their request to the TDA, Pasquotank officials asked the tourism board make an exception to its guidelines so that AOA could use some of the $17,500 for administrative expenses. TDA rules state that any money received from the authority must be used for tourism purposes.
TDA board member Andy Montero said that giving the money to the AoA would be a good investment for both the TDA and the county.
“It is somewhat outside of the new guidelines,” Montero said. “However, as we have discussed many times with COVID, we have to think outside the box and be a little more flexible to help our business partners. It is a lifeline for the AoA.’’
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced AoA to cut is budget by $70,000. To keep its operations going, AOA has cut staff to a minimum and reduced hours to accommodate more cleaning time, County Manager Sparty Hammett said.
“AOA asked that an exception be made to the TDA rule that the funds may not be used for administrative expenses due to COVID-19,” Hammett wrote to county commissioners.
Montero said the AoA application for occupancy tax revenue was completed in a “very thorough” manner.
“The county board of commissioners approved it,” he said.
Visit Elizabeth City Director Corrina Ruffieux also told the TDA last month that the organization has received almost $80,000 in marketing grants. Most of the grant money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress.
Ruffieux told the TDA that all the federal dollars have to be spent by the end of the year.
“This is huge for us, and it is a huge portion of our budget,” Ruffieux said.