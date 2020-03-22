Tourism and the hospitality industry is a key part of the area’s economy and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak is already being felt in the area and may continue for the next several months.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday morning that closed all restaurants and bars to dine-in customers. The move was another blow to the service industry as the number of COVID-19 cases climbs across the nation.
Visit Elizabeth City Director Corrina Ferguson said the decision was not unexpected given that several other states had previously shuttered restaurants and bars as a way to slow the spread of the virus.
“The only way we are going to get through this is if we follow the instructions by health experts,” Ferguson said. “Hopefully, it will get over soon if we do what we are told to do by health experts.”
With restaurants and bars all but closed in the region, business meetings being canceled and vacation plans being delayed or canceled, the effects of COVID-19 outbreak could be especially hard on the tourism industry in the county and across the region.
Pasquotank County saw 215,000 visitors in 2019, 54 percent of whom were North Carolina residents. In 2018, tourism in the county supported around 500 jobs with a payroll of almost $11 million. Tourism also generated $1.5 million in taxes for the city and county in 2018 and that saved every local resident $128 in taxes.
A recent report by the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association stated that restaurant and lodging establishments across North Carolina provided jobs for more than 11 percent of the state’s workforce while generating more than $23.5 billion in sales annually. Many of those employees are unemployed or could soon become unemployed.
“Our (local) hotels are empty, our (local) restaurants are empty,” Ferguson said. “The industry is bearing the brunt of this. I can’t even fathom the economic impact.”
Ferguson said the COVID-19 outbreak has put the entire country in uncharted territory.
“There is no road map for this,” she said. “Nobody has experience in this. All we can do is educate and communicate.”
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission Director Christian Lockamy said economic development activities have already been somewhat affected by COVID. The EDC is currently working on recruiting new businesses to the county and Lockamy said that work still continues.
“From an overall perspective, the stock market is declining and we wonder what the overall impacts are,” Lockamy said. “Those industry decisions very much follow the market, so we are in a holding pattern.”
Lockamy said he believes the county is positioned to withstand a potential recession.
“The one good thing about our local industries is that some are them are involved in defense contracting,” Lockamy said. “None of them are recession-proof but some are more recession-proof than others.”
Lockamy was scheduled to attend a major aviation conference in Dallas next month but that has been moved to the fall.
“I was going to go there and talk to aviation companies and show off the (Elizabeth City) airpark,’’ Lockamy said. “I have had to push that back.’’
Before Cooper’s announcement about closing restaurants and bars to dine-in service, several local restaurants had started to offer discounts on to-go orders or had instituted curb-side pickup or delivery services. Ferguson said she expects other restaurants will follow suit to try and generate business.
“The governor’s mandate will force people to get creative,” she said.
Visit Elizabeth City already has a “travel advisory” page on its website that includes information on which businesses are open and closed and how to support local establishments.
“In particular, we are including what businesses are doing to promote their business while still being safe,” Ferguson said. “We will continue to push that out on social media.”
The Visit Elizabeth City website can be found at: https://visitelizabethcity.com/Travel-Advisory-Updates.