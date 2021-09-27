HERTFORD — Hertford Town Council has officially endorsed a redevelopment plan aimed at promoting a mix of tourism, commerce, recreation and housing in the town’s riverfront and downtown areas.
Adoption of the Riverfront Community Development Plan is intended to strengthen the town’s chances of success when applying for future development grants.
At a special meeting of the town council Sept. 23, Mayor Pro tem Ashley Hodges’ motion to approve a resolution supporting the plan passed with Councilman Quentin Jackson casting the lone dissenting vote.
Hodges, Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch and Mayor Earnell Brown all voted for the resolution. Council Frank Norman was absent from the meeting.
Adoption of the plan was originally on the agenda for the council’s Sept. 13 regular meeting. When the council did not get to that agenda item it was rescheduled along with several other matters to the Sept. 23 special meeting.
Jackson explained before the vote that he would be voting against the resolution because it would position the town council as supporting the RCD plan. Jackson said some of the things in the plan are not feasible for the town.
“I know some of you guys are really pushing, pushing this plan, and have been pushing for this waterfront plan,” Jackson said. But Jackson said he was concerned the plan could “essentially gentrify the town of Hertford.”
Gentrification typically describes the process where the character of a neighborhood changes because of an influx of more affluent residents and businesses. It’s usually controversial because it sometimes leads to traditional residents having to leave because they can no longer afford the higher property taxes that come with redevelopment.
In contrast to Jackson’s objections, other town officials have expressed enthusiasm for the RCD plan as a catalyst for economic development they say would benefit all Hertford citizens.
“The Opportunity Zone designation for Hertford represents a significant opportunity for the town to attract investment, create jobs, and increase economic opportunities,” a report on the plan states. “Relatively modest investments by the public sector can leverage a much larger investment by the private sector.”
The document cites renewed population growth and the development of Interstate 87 as leading positive factors for economic development in Hertford.
The document retains proposals from an existing Riverfront Plan that include a bulkhead to mitigate flooding, expanded Missing Mill Park amenities, and a 1,000-seat amphitheater.
The Riverfront Plan also calls for “an inn and catering/restaurant facility to attract visitors and provide a destination on the water.”
The plan further calls for rehab of existing houses “in fair-poor condition” and preservation of as many historic buildings as possible.
“Downtown commercial buildings are in need of attention to varying degrees, but most can be rehabbed,” the report states. “Nearly all of these buildings are two stories, and very few if any have occupied upper floors. Because these buildings can often be rehabbed for commercial on the ground floor and residential above, the possibility that these buildings will be income-producing is strong.”
A key role for the town in boosting downtown, according the report, is upgrading Hertford’s utility infrastructure.
“The plan greatly increases the amount and extent of public improvements on the northern riverfront,” the report states.
Proposed improvements include:
• A public walkway on top of the inland retaining wall;
• Walkways on piers with educational signage about the role of wetlands;
• Fishing piers and viewing platforms;
• A relocated “S” bridge;
• Public restrooms near the amphitheater;
• Picnic pavilions with grills and seating;
• Children’s play equipment near the pavilions and central to the park;
• A water play area;
• Paths accessible by bike, pedestrians, and handicapped individuals;
• Public open grassed areas adjacent to the retaining wall; and
• Upgraded sidewalks along Grubb Street.
The report also cites “the possibility of cooperating with Edenton and Elizabeth City to lobby for a tourist train on the existing railroad tracks that connect the three towns.”
Townhouses are proposed to the west of Clark Street.
A link to the full plan has been posted on the town of Hertford’s website, https://www.townofhertfordnc.com/.