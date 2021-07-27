Some of the information Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson cited at last week’s residency challenge hearing for a political opponent may have been information that shouldn’t have been publicly disclosed by an individual, according to a recognized expert in municipal law.
A town councilor acting on their own initiative — as Jackson appeared to do last week — is not permitted by state law to publicly disclose a citizen’s municipal utility billing information, according to municipal government professor Frayda S. Bluestein of the School of Government at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Jackson testified at the July 22 residency challenge hearing that town records show Connie Brothers has not had a valid utility account in her name since 2016. He also alleged Brothers is on the list of people who owe significant amounts of money to the town because of unpaid utilities.
There is now an active electricity account at 504 Willow Street, which Brothers claims as her residence, but there is no water and sewer service, Jackson said at the hearing.
Brothers is one of six candidates seeking one of two seats in the Hertford Town Council election this November. Jackson is also on the November ballot, seeking a second term.
The hearing last week was held to consider Jackson’s allegation that Brothers is not a town resident and thus ineligible to run for a seat on the town council.
Asked about Jackson’s public disclosure of Brothers’ utility billing information, Bluestein said that under certain circumstances Hertford Town Council could vote to officially release the information.
In addition, the Perquimans Board of Elections could subpoena utility billing information as part of the proceedings in the residency challenge, she said.
But there’s no basis for an individual town councilor to obtain and release the information, Bluestein said.
She said “I think there is a possibility that it could be provided” but only through official decision-making processes of the public bodies involved.
Under North Carolina state law, “billing information compiled and maintained by a city or county or other public entity providing utility services in connection with the ownership or operation of a public enterprise, excluding airports,” is not a public record.
Despite not being a public record, however, the public disclosure of the information by a city or county is permitted for the following reasons:
• to assist bond counsel, bond underwriters, underwriters’ counsel, rating agencies or investors or potential investors in making informed decisions regarding bonds or other obligations incurred or to be incurred with respect to the public enterprise;
• to assist the city, county, state, or public enterprise to maintain the integrity and quality of services it provides;
• to assist law enforcement, public safety, fire protection, rescue, emergency management, or judicial officers in the performance of their duties.
Bluestein said the third of those exceptions might apply to a hearing on a residency challenge because the hearing might be considered a quasi-judicial proceeding.
“However, it seems to me that the provisions in the statute relate to situations when the town decides that it is necessary to release the information,” Bluestein said. It also could apply if the board of elections were to subpoena the information, she added.
“However if the individual obtains the information on his own, I can’t see anything in the statute that would allow that,” she said.
Asked about Bluestein’s comments Tuesday, Jackson noted that utility usage history at a particular address is public record, and he insists that was all he cited at Brothers’ residency challenge hearing.
“I’ve only got usage,” Jackson said.
But Jackson also said at the hearing that Brothers’ name had been on the list the town submits through a Debt Check-Off Program, which re-directs state tax refunds for people who owe money to cities or counties to the local governments the money is owed to.
Jackson stated he did not know whether the check-off list was a public record or not, but added he did not think it mattered because he only mentioned it verbally and did not submit any document associated with the list.
He also said all of the information he has cited is widely known in the community.
“Hertford is a small town,” Jackson said. “It’s not hard to know what is happening and who is who.”
Besides Brothers and Jackson, the other four candidates on the ballot for the November election in Hertford are incumbent Councilman Frank Norman III, former Councilwoman Gracie Felton, and first-time candidates Sandra Anderson and Martha Borders.