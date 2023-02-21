...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA TODAY...
Westerly winds will gust up to 25 to 30 mph across northeast North
Carolina from midday through early this evening. These breezy and
warm conditions will result in low humidity values from 25 to 35
percent across the area. This, along with drying fuels such as
leaves and tree litter will result in an Increased Fire Danger
across the area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
RALEIGH — Organizers of the Got to Be NC Festival are seeking farm-equipment hobbyists who'd like to participate in the May 19-21 festival at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.
The festival is hoping to have more than 1,000 pieces of antique tractors and farm equipment at the event. Tractors in good working order can also participate in the daily tractor parade during the event, a press release states. It doesn't cost anything to participate, but pre-registration is required.
Booth spaces are also available for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Got to Be NC members, independent vendors and concessionaires. Applications are due by April 1.