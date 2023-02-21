RALEIGH — Organizers of the Got to Be NC Festival are seeking farm-equipment hobbyists who'd like to participate in the May 19-21 festival at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. 

The festival is hoping to have more than 1,000 pieces of antique tractors and farm equipment at the event. Tractors in good working order can also participate in the daily tractor parade during the event, a press release states. It doesn't cost anything to participate, but pre-registration is required. 