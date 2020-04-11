The Traveling Easter Bunny visits children in the Debry and Williams Circle communities of Elizabeth City, Saturday afternoon. The Easter Bunny was making his rounds in Camden County and Elizabeth City to help boost the spirits of children, who won't be able to attend Easter egg hunts at church on Sunday because of the coronavirus and social distancing measures.
featured
Traveling Easter Bunny
Chris Day
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Steinburg: Stay-at-home order should end April 30
- Soybean fire continues: Firm helping remove beans from bin
- Sentara Albemarle treating COVID-19 patients in ICU
- Snoots joins race for Pasquotank at-large race
- When it can't get any worse, EC Council shows it can
- City firefighters assist at grain silo fire
- Relief may be on way for EC small biz
- One word that explains Trump's unﬁtness
- Hertford County COVID-19 patient dies, second in region to die from virus
- Seamstresses to the rescue: Residents sew cloth masks in virus fight