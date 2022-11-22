Elizabeth City's Technical Review Committee tabled a decision on a proposed Wawa gas station and convenience store after two city officials expressed concerns about traffic safety at one of the proposed entrance-exit points to the site.
Frontier Development is seeking to buy the Pier 17 Restaurant and Bar property at the corner of Halstead Boulevard and Ehringhaus Street and build a 6,049-square-foot Wawa store.
But City Manager Montre Freeman and city police Deputy Chief James Avens both expressed concerns about the proposed access to the site on Halstead Boulevard, which is on the northwest corner of the site near the Hampton Inn.
The TRC could have approved the site plan with conditions but Freeman asked that it be tabled until city officials could meet with representatives of the engineering design firm Kimley-Horn to discuss the access point. No date for that meeting was set during the TRC’s meeting Tuesday morning.
The TRC includes a majority of city department directors and a representative of N.C. Department of Transportation also took part in the meeting.
“I would prefer to table that until we have that meeting,” Freeman told the TRC. “It will give their team (Kimley-Horn) an opportunity to sit down and talk with us before we talk with NCDOT.”
Avens expressed concern that the access point on the northwest corner of the property on Halstead near the Hampton Inn lacks a center turn lane. Pier 17 currently has two access points on Halstead and one on Ehringhaus. But the access point on Halstead closest to the intersection with Ehringhaus will be removed in the Wawa plan.
“I know now that coming out of Pier 17 at that exit to make a left turn can be heavy at times,” Avens said of the proposed Halstead access point. “If DOT puts a turn lane there it could be more feasible.’’
Freeman said the city would like to see different options for that access point.
“I’ve seen some tricky situations trying to navigate that,” he said.
The TRC was told that Pier 17 on 1.8-acre site will be demolished and the proposed convenience store would be situated on the property with its front door facing Ehringhaus and the back door facing toward the Hampton Inn.
“It will be a total redo of the site,” said Community Development Planner Cheryl Eggar.
Plans call for eight gas pump islands that will be serviced by three underground tanks.
A gas station and convenience store is a permitted use by right in city’s General Business zoning districts and that means Frontier’s proposal doesn’t have to go to either City Council or the city’s Planning Commission for review or approval once the TRC signs off.