Elizabeth City’s Technical Review Committee was scheduled to meet today to consider a developer’s request to develop the 1.85-acre site where the Pier 17 restaurant is now located at 406 Halstead Boulevard for a 6,049-square-foot Wawa gas station and convenience store.
A developer’s plan to purchase the Pier 17 Seafood and Bar restaurant site and develop it for a Wawa gas station and convenience store could move forward today when Elizabeth City’s Technical Review Committee meets.
The TRC, which includes a majority of city department directors and representatives of local, federal and state agencies like the N.C. Department of Transportation, is scheduled to vote on Frontier Development’s plan for a 6,049-square-foot Wawa store at 406 Halstead Boulevard during its November meeting, Kellen Long, the city’s former Community Development director, said in an email prior to leaving the city earlier this month.
According to Long, a gas station and convenience store is “a permitted use by right” in city General Business zoning districts, “which is the zoning of the property located at 406 Halstead Boulevard” where the Pier 17 Seafood and Bar is located. That means Frontier’s proposal doesn’t have to go to either City Council or the city’s Planning Commission for review or approval once the TRC signs off.
“If the project has no major issues during the (TRC’s) review, the committee will conditionally approve the plan pending revisions of the engineered site plan based on the comments from the committee,” Long said.
Then, once those revisions are completed, the site plan will be resubmitted to the city’s Community Development Department to again share with the departments and agencies whose representatives serve on the TRC.
“This process is repeated until all the technical reviewers are satisfied,” Long said.
Pier 17’s owner, Hang Huang, confirmed to The Daily Advance several weeks ago that a developer approached him “over a year ago” about buying the 1.85-acre site at the corner of Ehringhaus Street and Halstead Boulevard.
“That’s a prime location for all kinds of businesses,” Huang said.
Huang said the developer made an offer to buy the property for a future Wawa store and the site is now “under contract” but not yet sold.
Huang declined to say how much he’s been offered for the property but described it as a “very acceptable offer.” The total property tax value of both the land and restaurant building at 406 Halstead Boulevard is $1,033,600, according to county tax records.
Huang said “if everything goes smooth” with the city’s approval process, his plan is to sell the property. He noted that the restaurant business is “kind of tough” right now, particularly when it comes to keeping a full staff and ensuring a regular supply chain. He also described the Pier 17 building — a former Golden Corral before Huang bought it — as costly to operate because of its large size.
If, however, Huang is required to make expensive upgrades to the property to facilitate the developer’s plans for a Wawa store, the Pier 17 owner suggested he’s prepared to pass on the deal.
“We may decide not to go forward with the deal. We can still operate it as a business,” he said.
If the sale does goes forward, Huang said he may look around for another, smaller building to relocate the Pier 17 restaurant. Huang is also the owner of the Volcano restaurant in Elizabeth City. He said the new site for the restaurant at the Shoppes at Tanglewood was still “four to eight weeks” from opening when interviewed last month.
James Leach, identified in city documents as the owner/developer for Miami-based Frontier Development, did not immediately return a phone call or respond to an email Monday.
According to Wawa’s website, the Pennsylvania-based corporation currently has stores in six East Coast states and Washington, D.C., including about 50 in Virginia. The first Wawa opened in as a Wawa Food Market in Folsom, Pennsylvania in 1964.
A Wawa spokesman told WRAL in May that the company has about 900 stores and confirmed Wawa’s plans to open its first stores in North Carolina before the end of 2024.