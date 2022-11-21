Pier 17, exterior

Elizabeth City’s Technical Review Committee was scheduled to meet today to consider a developer’s request to develop the 1.85-acre site where the Pier 17 restaurant is now located at 406 Halstead Boulevard for a 6,049-square-foot Wawa gas station and convenience store.

 The Daily Advance

A developer’s plan to purchase the Pier 17 Seafood and Bar restaurant site and develop it for a Wawa gas station and convenience store could move forward today when Elizabeth City’s Technical Review Committee meets.

The TRC, which includes a majority of city department directors and representatives of local, federal and state agencies like the N.C. Department of Transportation, is scheduled to vote on Frontier Development’s plan for a 6,049-square-foot Wawa store at 406 Halstead Boulevard during its November meeting, Kellen Long, the city’s former Community Development director, said in an email prior to leaving the city earlier this month.