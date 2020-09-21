Tree planting honors Gordon

Charles Francis Marion Gordon, son of the late Charles Gordon, speaks at a dedication ceremony for a tree planted in his father’s honor on the Elizabeth City campus of College of The Albemarle, Monday. Charles Gordon, who died in July, was the first chairman of the COA Board of Trustees and a driving force in getting the community college established 60 years ago. The tree planted in his honor is a gingko and was donated by Suzanne Stallings, owner of The Plant Park.

