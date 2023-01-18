injured protester

In this May 24, 2021, file photo, a woman is seen entering an ambulance for treatment after witnesses say she was struck by a vehicle whose driver tried to drive around and through protesters on Ehringhaus Street shortly before 7 p.m.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

A woman charged with deliberately driving into a group of people protesting the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. in April 2021, injuring two of them, got underway in Pasquotank County Superior Court on Wednesday.  

Lisa M. O’Quinn is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill using a motor vehicle, and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving to endanger. Her trial began Wednesday in Courtroom A of the Pasquotank County Courthouse with Superior Court Judge Alma Hinton presiding.