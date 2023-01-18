In this May 24, 2021, file photo, a woman is seen entering an ambulance for treatment after witnesses say she was struck by a vehicle whose driver tried to drive around and through protesters on Ehringhaus Street shortly before 7 p.m.
A woman charged with deliberately driving into a group of people protesting the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. in April 2021, injuring two of them, got underway in Pasquotank County Superior Court on Wednesday.
Lisa M. O’Quinn is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill using a motor vehicle, and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving to endanger. Her trial began Wednesday in Courtroom A of the Pasquotank County Courthouse with Superior Court Judge Alma Hinton presiding.
O’Quinn was arrested by Elizabeth City police officers on May 24, 2021, moments after her vehicle drove into a group of protesters, and according to police, struck two of them. The group was protesting the death of Brown, who was shot and killed by Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies a month earlier.
The two injured protesters were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. They were identified in a police news release as Michelle Fleming and Valerie Lindsey, both of whom testified at O'Quinn's trial on Wednesday.
According to Elizabeth City police, a large group of protesters, escorted by police vehicles, was marching west on Ehringhaus Street around 6:45 p.m. on May 24, 2021. As the group approached Griffin Street they encountered a small white car whose driver was stopped at the stoplight and waiting to enter Ehringhaus Street. In court on Wednesday, Fleming, Lindsey, and other witnesses identified O’Quinn as the vehicle’s driver when asked by Assistant District Attorney Monique Ferebee.
O'Quinn's trial began with jury selection, which took about two hours to complete as prosecutors and defense attorney Jay Hollingsworth wrangled over who should be seated. About four potential jurors were dismissed by Hollingsworth after revealing they were familiar with SOUL Catching News, an independent news reporting outlet that operates primarily on Facebook. Soul Catching News is operated by Elizabeth City resident Shawn Morris, whose wife is Michelle Fleming, one of the protesters O'Quinn is accused of striking with her vehicle.
The jury is comprised of seven white jurors and five black jurors. Of the white jurors, four are men and three are women. Of the black jurors, one is male and four are females. The alternate juror is a white female.
Following jury selection, Ferebee and Hollingsworth presented their opening arguments. The remainder of the afternoon included witness testimony from Fleming, Lindsey, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Deputy Wallace Parr, Capt. Darrell Felton of the Elizabeth City Police Department, and residents Arianna Sanchez and Cheryl Morrison. Wallace was an officer with the ECPD on May 24, 2021, but has since transferred to the sheriff’s office. Sanchez and Morrison are residents who also testified to having been among the protesters that day.
At the time of her arrest, O’Quinn was 41 and a resident of the 3000 block of South Evans St., Greenville, according to police.
The trial resumes Thursday in Courtroom A at 9:30 a.m.