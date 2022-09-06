The trial of a second defendant charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 deaths of four prison workers at Pasquotank Correctional Institution will begin later this month.
Wisezah D. Buckman will stand trial beginning Sept. 26 in Dare County Superior Court in Manteo, according to the court’s criminal calendar.
District Attorney Andrew Womble confirmed on Friday that his office is preparing for the trial to begin Sept. 26.
Buckman’s trial was originally set to begin last March, but Judge Jerry Tillett ruled in a hearing held in February that Buckman’s trial be continued to this month.
At the time, Womble said Buckman’s attorneys had requested the continuance because they needed more time to prepare for trial. Womble said he objected to the continuance, arguing that nearly five years was more than enough time for the defense to prepare for trial.
Buckman, 34 as of March, is facing four counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the deaths of four prison workers during a failed escape attempt at the prison on Oct. 12, 2017.
Womble is seeking the death penalty for Buckman.
Womble’s office has already obtained a guilty verdict and death sentence for Mikel Brady, the self-described leader of the escape attempt. Brady was convicted in Dare County of four counts of first-degree murder and other charges in October 2019 and sentenced to death.
Also charged with four counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the escape attempt are inmates Seth Frazier and Jonathan Monk.
Buckman was serving a 32-year sentence at PCI at the time of the prison escape attempt. He was convicted of second-degree murder after fatally shooting a co-worker and wounding another in a 2014 dispute.
Prison sewing plant manager Veronica Darden and Correctional Officer Justin Smith were killed during the escape attempt. Prison maintenance worker Geoffrey Howe and Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon died later from their injuries.