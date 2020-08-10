A heat index of nearly 100F made conditions more difficult for firefighters battling a structure fire at a vacant house in Elizabeth City, Monday.
No injuries were reported in the blaze at 707 Southern Avenue, but several of the roughly 45 responding firefighters were treated for dehydration, according to Fire Chief Chris Carver.
“With the heat index of 100 degrees this was a very difficult fire to fight,” Carver said.
Because of the heat, crews had to alternate between fighting the flames and taking breaks. When they took breaks, firefighters sat in nearby shade drinking water. Several firefighters also received IV treatment at the scene for dehydration, according to Carver.
Elizabeth City fire crews saw flames coming from the first floor of the house when they arrived shortly after 10:30 a.m. Firefighters attempted to fight the fire from inside the structure, but were quickly turned around, according to Carver.
“Due to heavy fire conditions, crews were forced to evacuate the structure; instead they attacked defensively from outside,” Carver said.
Assisting the ECFD were crews from the Inter-County and Nixonton volunteer fire departments, and off-duty ECFD personnel, Carver said. Also helping were Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Staff personnel and the Elizabeth City Police Department.
Several fire trucks and engines were staged on Southern Avenue, and the street was crawling with different-sized water hoses. From the platform of one truck’s aerial ladder, firemen used a chainsaw to access the attic space from the home’s south-facing wall. Once they’d created an opening, the firefighters directed their hose onto flames in the attic.
Meanwhile, crews on the ground continued soaking the house with a steady stream of water.
By noon the three-alarm fire was controlled and units began clearing the scene at around 2 p.m., Carver said. At around 3 p.m., the city’s fire marshal’s office still had personnel on scene investigating the fire’s cause. Fire officials did not release a cause on Monday.