Long known as an "alternative" school for students who have trouble learning at their assigned school, H.L. Trigg Community School will take on an additional role in the coming school year.
Trigg will also serve middle and high school students who have not tested at grade level on end-of-grade or end-of-course testing, struggled with virtual learning, need emotional or other support, or need to develop study and life skills to be successful in high school, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public School officials said Tuesday.
ECPPS is calling its new vision for Trigg “achieving real change” and says it will help "provide the spark" students may need to prepare for the academic rigor of high school.
“ARC is designed to provide academic support for middle and high school students to ‘achieve real change,’" Trigg Principal Chris Paullet said in the release. "We have mapped out a 17-week plan to help students fill the gaps and complete the missing pieces they may be experiencing academically and socially."
Enrollment in the ARC program at Trigg will be voluntary. Paullet said he planned to reach out to parents of students who might benefit from the program starting this week.
"I look forward to sharing with parents how we can make a difference in their child’s success," he said.
The press release does not indicate how many students ECPPS expects to enroll in ARC or state how many students will begin the school year assigned to Trigg when schools reopen Aug. 23.
Paulett indicated Trigg will also continue to serve its mission as an alternative school.
"H.L. Trigg is still the home of the Mighty Mustangs, with a renewed and intentional focus to help our students leave us and return to their school of assignment ready to meet any challenge before them," he said.
ECPPS interim Superintendent Eddie Ingram described the ARC program as "an excellent opportunity for our secondary students attending H.L. Trigg.”
“I look forward to seeing the positive outcomes for our students and I am pleased there is support for those who may be experiencing challenges academically and socially," he said.