GREENVILLE — The chief executive officer of the agency that oversees mental health services in 27 eastern North Carolina counties, including Pasquotank, is stepping down early next month.
Leza Wainwright, Trillium Health Services CEO for the past seven years and East Carolina Behavioral Health CEO for five years before that, will be retiring on Feb. 1, according to a Trillium press release.
Joy Futrell, Trillium Health Resources’ chief operating officer, has been named the agency’s next CEO by Trillium’s governing board.
Wainwright, who also worked 32 years in state government for the departments of Health and Human Services and Commerce and the Office of the Governor, said serving the region’s residents as Trillium CEO “had been a labor of love.”
“Working with a team of very talented people, we have sought to increase access to behavioral health and I/DD (intellectual/developmental disability) services, to reduce the stigma associated with receiving services, and to improve the health of everyone in the communities we serve,” she said. “We have crafted innovative solutions to the unique challenges that people in our communities experience.”
Wainwright is the only CEO Trillium has ever had. She was serving as East Carolina Behavioral Health’s CEO when it and CoastalCare merged to form Trillium in 2015. While CEO of East Carolina Behavioral Health, the agency became only the second in the state to successfully implement a Medicaid waiver for behavioral health and intellectual and other developmental disabilities.
During her tenure, Trillium’s reinvestment plan led to the creation of 31 inclusive playgrounds in the counties served by the agency. In 2017, Trillium added four additional counties, giving it responsibility for overseeing mental health services for more than 1.5 million residents in more than 13,000 square miles. Trillium also was awarded one of six contracts by the state to operate as a tailored plan as part of Medicaid transformation.
Trillium said its staff, members and provider network were “deeply indebted to Ms. Wainwright for her decades of dedication and passion for the communities we serve.”
The agency said it “looks forward to the same enthusiasm and leadership” under Futrell, who has worked for Trillium and East Carolina Behavioral Health for a combined 31 years.
Trillium oversees mental health services in the following counties: Beaufort, Bertie, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Halifax, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, Martin, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Tyrrell, and Washington.