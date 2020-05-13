GREENVILLE — Persons needing to quarantine or self-isolate because COVID-19 are now eligible for help paying for a hotel room under a new program being offered by Trillium.
Trillium, which oversees mental health services in the region, said this week it's working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the N.C. Department of Public Safety to offer payment for rooms in motels and hotels to individuals meeting specific criteria. That criteria includes:
• Those testing positive for COVID-19 who do not require hospitalization, but who need a place to safely quarantine. The person will need to have an isolation order documenting the time period and restrictions.
• Those exposed to COVID-19 who do not require hospitalization but who need a place to safely quarantine. The person will need to have a quarantine order, including the time period and any restrictions.
• Persons needing social distancing as a precautionary measure, as determined by public health officials. Preference will be for high-risk groups such as people over 65 or with certain underlying health conditions. This group may also include those whose living situation makes them unable to follow social distancing recommendations.
According to Trillium, hotel stays, transportation to the hotel and meals or food while staying in the hotel are expenses covered by FEMA public assistance rules. Recipients will need to document receipts and present evidence upon being approved for assistance. The program limits the number of nights that can be reimbursed; there's also a limit to the nightly hotel cost.
Those seeking to use the program need to call 910-612-2188 for an assessment.
Meanwhile, the eight-county region's number of COVID-19 cases rose to 255 on Wednesday, as Bertie and Chowan reported new cases.
Bertie's lab-confirmed cases of the disease rose to 72 while Chowan's rose to 12. Other counties' case totals remained unchanged from Tuesday.
Statewide, the number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 15,816, an increase of more than 460 from Tuesday. The state's number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 597, an increase of 20.
The number of people hospitalized with the respiratory disease rose to 521, an increase of nearly 50 while the number of completed COVID-19 tests rose to 210,457, an increase of more than 8,000.