A local man charged with three shooting deaths in Elizabeth City earlier this month is being held without bond in the Norfolk, Virginia, city jail, police said today.
Ricky Lewis Etheridge Jr., 34, of the 1100 block of Megan Drive, was arrested Wednesday on a fugitive warrant in Norfolk and transported to the city's jail, Elizabeth City police said. A bond hearing for Etheridge is scheduled for Friday in Norfolk.
Etheridge is charged in the Dec. 2 shooting deaths of Jaquan Tobias White, Takeyia De’Shay Berry, and Berry's 3-year-old daughter, Allura Pledger.
Police have said White, of Elizabeth City, and Berry and her daughter, both of Manteo, were killed during a shooting incident near the intersection of Perry Street and Jordan Street around 5 p.m., police have said. They've released no other details of the shooting.
Police said three other people were wounded in the shooting: Roderick White, 40, of the 800-block of Brooks Avenue; James Harris, 29, of the 1000 block of Landfill Road; and Terry Griffin, 20, of the 100-block of Graves Avenue. Charges against Etheridge are pending in those shootings, police said.
Etheridge was arrested Wednesday through the combined efforts of the Elizabeth City Police Department, Norfolk Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force and Special Operation Team, the U.S. Marshal Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, police said.