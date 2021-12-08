The state's top agriculture official has lifted the ban on opening burning in two-thirds of North Carolina counties, including all in the Albemarle region.
Agriculture Secretary Steve Troxler said Wednesday he was lifting the statewide ban, imposed last week, because of "recent precipitation and decreased fire danger."
Troxler's new order, which took effect at noon, affects 67 counties, including Pasquotank, Camden, Perquimans, Currituck, Chowan, Gates and Dare. The ban on opening burning will continue, however, in 33 counties, most of which are in the western part of the state.
"The rainfall we are seeing across much of the state right now is doing what we need it to do,” Troxler said in a press release. “Forest fuels are soaking it in, and conditions are improving."
Even though they're no longer under the burn ban, Troxler advised residents of the 67 counties to "still burn responsibly" and to check their county for any local burning restrictions.
“Check the weather, and never leave a debris fire unattended," he said.
Troxler also reminded residents that any permit they may have received prior to the burn ban being imposed on Nov. 30 is canceled, and that a new permit must be obtained before they conduct any open burning.
The ban still in effect in 33 counties prohibits any type of open burning, including campfires, fire pits or outdoor fireplaces, located more than 100 feet from a residence.
Several area counties, including Chowan, Pasquotank and Dare had also imposed local burn bans that prohibited any open fire activities within 100 feet of a residence.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management announced on its website Wednesday that its local burn ban has been lifted.
Chowan officials noted in a press release that its local burn ban expired with the lifting of the state's burn ban in the county.