Truitt at PCHS

North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt and Perquimans County Superintendent Tanya Turner (center, l-r) pose with students enrolled in the fire technician program at Perquimans County High School. 

 Photo courtesy Perquimans County Schools

HERTFORD — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said during a visit to Perquimans County Schools Wednesday that awarding a school an A, B, C, D or even F grade might not be the best way to provide useful information to parents and others about how schools are doing.

In an interview near the end of a tour of schools, Truitt told The Daily Advance that the state's accountability reporting system is important — and could be redesigned to better serve its intended purpose.