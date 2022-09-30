TORNADO WATCH 548 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
ALLIGATOR RIVER PAMLICO SOUND
PAMLICO AND PUNGO RIVERS NEUSE AND BAY RIVERS
S OF CURRITUCK BEACH LIGHT TO OREGON INLET NC OUT 20 NM
S OF OREGON INLET TO CAPE HATTERAS NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE HATTERAS TO OCRACOKE INLET NC OUT 20 NM
INCLUDING THE MONITOR NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY
S OF OCRACOKE INLET TO CAPE LOOKOUT NC OUT 20 NM
ALBEMARLE SOUND CROATAN AND ROANOKE SOUNDS
Weather Alert
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 10 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 548 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA
BERTIE CAMDEN CHOWAN
CURRITUCK GATES HERTFORD
NORTHAMPTON PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS
IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN VIRGINIA
MATHEWS MIDDLESEX NORTHAMPTON
IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA
CITY OF CHESAPEAKE CITY OF EMPORIA CITY OF FRANKLIN
CITY OF HAMPTON CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS CITY OF NORFOLK
CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF PORTSMOUTH CITY OF SUFFOLK
CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG
GLOUCESTER GREENSVILLE ISLE OF WIGHT
JAMES CITY SOUTHAMPTON SURRY
SUSSEX YORK
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM,
BAVON, BOOTH FORK, BOWERS HILL, BOYKINS, BRYANTOWN,
BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BUSCH GARDENS, CAPE CHARLES, CAPE COLONY,
CENTERVILLE, CHESAPEAKE AIRPORT, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK,
CHRISTENSONS CORNER, CLARESVILLE, COURTLAND, COWIE CORNER,
CROAKER, CURRITUCK, DEEP CREEK, DURAND, EAGLETOWN, EDENHOUSE,
EDENTON, ELIZABETH CITY, EMPORIA, EMPORIA AIRPORT,
EMPORIA RESERVOIR, EWELL, EXMORE, FENTRESS, FIVE FORKS, FRANKLIN,
GARYSBURG, GASTON, GATESVILLE, GLOUCESTER POINT, GREAT BRIDGE,
GREEN PLAIN, GREENBRIER, GROVE, GUM FORKS, GWALTNEY CORNER,
HAMPTON, HANCOCK, HERTFORD, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HORSESHOE,
HUNTERDALE, IVOR, LILLY, MACEDONIA, MAVATON, MERRY HILL, MIDWAY,
MOUNT PLEASANT, NEW POINT, NEW POINT COMFORT, NEWPORT NEWS,
NORFOLK, PEARY, POOLESVILLE, POQUOSON, PORTSMOUTH, QUITSNA,
RICH SQUARE, SAINT JOHNS, SHARON, SMITHFIELD, SUFFOLK, URBANNA,
VALHALLA, VIRGINIA BEACH, VULTARE, WAKEFIELD, WAVERLY,
WILLIAMSBURG, WINDSOR, AND YORKTOWN.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia,
including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina,
Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford,
Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. In
Virginia, Brunswick, Chesapeake, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson,
Isle of Wight, James City, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Newport News,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia
Beach and York.
* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Ian made a second landfall in South Carolina
today and track northwest across the Carolinas tonight.
Several rounds of moderate to heavy rain are likely in the
watch area today through tonight before the heaviest rain
pushes offshore Saturday morning. On average, 2 to 4 inches
of rain are expected, with localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches
possible. Despite the dry antecedent conditions, this will
likely be enough to result in a few instances of flooding,
especially in urban and flood prone areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to
55 mph. The highest gusts will be near the Atlantic coast.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck
and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia, James City, Isle of Wight,
and York Counties...in addition to the Cities of Newport News,
Suffolk, and Chesapeake.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt and Perquimans County Superintendent Tanya Turner (center, l-r) pose with students enrolled in the fire technician program at Perquimans County High School.
HERTFORD — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said during a visit to Perquimans County Schools Wednesday that awarding a school an A, B, C, D or even F grade might not be the best way to provide useful information to parents and others about how schools are doing.
In an interview near the end of a tour of schools, Truitt told The Daily Advance that the state's accountability reporting system is important — and could be redesigned to better serve its intended purpose.
"It's not about comparing one school district to another," Truitt said. "It's about holding the adults in each individual school school district accountable for educating kids."
State education officials are currently reviewing the system and plan to make recommendations to state legislators in the upcoming long session.
"It's a little bit of both," Truitt said when asked whether state education officials are looking at tweaking the current system or going to another format entirely.
Changes are ultimately up to the N.C. General Assembly, she noted.
"What I most prefer would be looking at multiple measures separately," Truitt said.
One method she mentioned as a possibility would be a star rating system, such as 3.5 out of five stars for school climate, four of five stars for teacher satisfaction and three of five for community engagement. There could be a number of different measures that might make up that system, she said.
"I would prefer not to have letter grades at all," Truitt said. "I don't like the idea of it coming down to one letter grade."
Truitt said if letter grades are kept, one approach could be to have two letter grades — one for proficiency as indicated by testing results, and one for growth.
If a system of one letter grade is maintained, it should be a composite of five or six measures, she said. Those measures, she said, should include not just proficiency and growth but also factors such as community engagement, teacher satisfaction and school climate.
A more wide-ranging rating system would actually provide the public — and especially parents — more information about what is going on in the schools.
Truitt said that during her visit to Perquimans County Schools she noticed some important things happening: strong leadership, community support, and keeping the focus on kids.
"I saw a lot of amazing things here today," Truitt said.
Asked about increasing numbers of parents who have chosen to homeschool their kids, Truitt said the loss of enrollment in local school districts is a challenge, but added that it's important for parents to have options for educating their children.
"Parents are ultimately the best person to make the decision for what's best for their child," Truitt said. "Most parents in North Carolina choose their neighborhood public school."
Truitt said parents who choose to homeschool need to be held accountable for the education they provide.
"I think choice is good and I think the public schools can accommodate choice," Truitt said.