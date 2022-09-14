RALEIGH — Changes are on the way for the grading system that measures school quality and student success across North Carolina, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt says.

In 2012, the state started giving out school report card grades to all K-12 schools. The report card grade is based on two scores: an algorithm of how students did on end-of-grade testing, which counts for 80%, and how much students grew in a year, making up the remaining 20%.