RALEIGH — Changes are on the way for the grading system that measures school quality and student success across North Carolina, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt says.
In 2012, the state started giving out school report card grades to all K-12 schools. The report card grade is based on two scores: an algorithm of how students did on end-of-grade testing, which counts for 80%, and how much students grew in a year, making up the remaining 20%.
“There are a lot of things in education that people don’t always agree on,” Truitt said. “But the flawed system of determining that a school is an F, a D, a C, a B, or an A is one of the things everyone agrees on.”
Truitt was discussing the current school accountability system at Tuesday’s Council of State meeting, held at the Department of Transportation in Raleigh.
Truitt said teachers, principals, superintendents, community college and higher ed experts, and Jordan Whichard, chief deputy secretary from the N.C. Department of Commerce, met with the National Center for Assessment to talk about other ways on how to determine what school quality is.
“Because an algorithm of 80% achievement and 20% growth does not speak to student success, and it does not speak to school quality,” Truitt said. “A parent needs to understand what they are looking at when they pull up their neighborhood school’s website and it says D or A. What does that mean? How does that speak to whether their student is going to be successful and whether or not that is a high-quality school?”
She said other measurements need to be looked at, like what a school is doing to combat chronic absenteeism. What is the school doing to ensure that students have access to Career and College Promise, where students can take community college courses and earn college credit while they are still in high school for free? What are schools doing to catch students up from the pandemic? Are parents satisfied with their child’s school? Do teachers report good things on school climate surveys?
“All of these things need to be included in how we define school quality,” Truitt added. “Right now, an 80/20 model that spits out a letter grade doesn’t do the job. So, we will be bringing forward to the General Assembly and, hopefully, eventually to your desk, Governor (Cooper), a new school accountability model this long session. So, stay tuned for more to come.”
Truitt added that Tyrell County children in K-2 are growing faster than the rest of the state in early literacy.
Truitt is scheduled to tour the Perquimans County Schools on Sept. 28, a day after speaking to the Perquimans County Republican Party at a fundraiser.