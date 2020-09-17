Pasquotank Republican Party volunteer Myron Simmons’ shift at the party headquarters in downtown Elizabeth City is supposed to end at 1 p.m. when the office closes for three hours each weekday.
But Simmons rarely locks up when scheduled.
That’s because there is usually a steady stream of people coming through the doors looking for yard signs, bumper stickers and buttons for various Republican candidates on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
“If you had sat in here for the last seven days you would think the whole world is voting for Trump,” Simmons said. “I’m supposed to leave at 1 p.m. but I haven’t got out at 1 p.m. yet. We have had people come in here from Camden, Currituck Perquimans and Dare counties. We are drawing people from a pretty big area.”
The headquarters opened Sept. 8 and Simmons said yard signs, especially those for President Donald Trump, have been the most popular item.
“We are at the point where we have had to order more Trump signs,” Simmons said. “We are hoping to have them in this week. All the yard signs are free for Pasquotank County residents.”
Camden resident Casey Stratton stopped by the office around 12:45 p.m. Thursday to pick up several yard signs.
“I was driving by and saw the sign outside,” Stratton said. “I decided to stop in and show them some love.’’
The GOP headquarters is located at 601 East Elizabeth Street near the Pasquotank-Camden Bridge. It is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It’s open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.