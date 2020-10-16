President Donald J. Trump on Thursday urged his eastern North Carolina supporters to set aside their applause and cheers and cast their ballots during the early-voting period.
“This is the most important election of our lives, maybe in the history of our country so get your friends, get your family, get your neighbors and get out and vote,” Trump said.
Using Air Force One as a backdrop, the president rallied about 5,000 supporters at the Pitt-Greenville Airport on Thursday. It was his fifth appearance in the state in the last six weeks.
“This is Trump Country and everybody is really excited to see the boss,” said Michael Whatley, chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party. “There’s no place like eastern North Carolina, and we wanted to make sure president Trump came in here and got everybody riled up on the first day of early voting.”
Trump told the audience it was citizens like them who “helped build this country” and that “together we are taking back our country.”
“We are returning power to you, the American people and we are returning it faster than anyone possible,” he said.
The president touched on a wide range of topics during an 80-minute speech, including the economy, his efforts to bring peace to the Middle East, and his response to the COVID-19 crisis.
The bulk of Trump’s talk focused on what he claimed was Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s inability to help the American economy during his nearly 50-year career in the U.S. Senate and as vice president.
When discussing COVID-19, The president said he was working to make the antibody treatment he received widely available and free of charge to citizens. He also promised that 100 million doses of vaccine will be available by year’s end.
“Hey, North Carolina, tell your governor to open up your state,” Trump said, referring to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. “On Nov. 4 we are opening up North Carolina. ... You’ve got to open up. The kids want to be back in school.”
The president left Greenville and flew to Miami where he was scheduled to take part in a town hall event aired by NBC.
The second of three scheduled televised debates between the president and Biden was supposed to be held on Thursday. However, it was canceled after Trump refused to participate in a virtual format set up by the Commission on Presidential Debates. The panel scheduled the debate to be held virtually following the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this month.
Thursday was the two-week mark since the president announced he and his wife contracted the virus. Doctors cleared him for travel earlier this week.
A large portion of Thursday’s crowd didn’t wear masks in the tightly-packed audience area on the Pitt-Greenville Airport tarmac.
It didn’t bother audience members who were wearing masks.
“Wearing a mask is a personal choice. God gave us choices from day one,” said Sonya Blizzard-Smith, a farmer from Pink Hill.
“I’m more concerned right now with corruption in the government. That’s a bigger issue,” said Thomas Alcock of Greenville. Alcock said he was referring to a New York Post story about emails that reportedly show Biden’s son Hunter helped a Ukrainian executive meet his father when he was vice president.
A congressional committee concluded last month that there was no evidence of wrongdoing in Hunter Biden’s work for a Ukrainian energy company.
The president referred to the Post’s report and the fact that Facebook and Twitter, citing concerns about the story’s veracity, have taken steps to limit its sharing on their platforms.
The president said he would revoke a section of Federal Communications Commission rules that prevents social media sites from being held responsible for what is posted on their sites.
Thursday’s rally was the president’s third visit to Greenville since the 2016 campaign.
Alcock said he has attended other rallies but never got as close to the president as he did on Thursday.
Jonas Williams of Greensboro has sold Trump T-shirts, hats and placards since the president “came down the escalator.”
Williams was among a half-dozen black vendors plying their wares at the Pitt County Fairgrounds, where attendees parked. He said the president has been a boom for his business.
“I was always selling paraphernalia. I would go to sports events. But Trump has took it to another level,” Williams said. “The enthusiasm from the people, sales are just off the chain. It’s been a boom to my economy.”
Williams said people accuse the president and his supporters of being racists, but he finds them to be “a bunch of good ol’ American people.”
Chris Hobbs of Clinton brought his daughters Madelyn and Molly to Thursday’s rally.
“We appreciate what he has done for our country,” Hobbs said. “He has helped us. Been very focused on the economy has helped us.” Attending the rally will be a good life lesson for his daughters, he added.
The president ended his speech with a pledge.
“We are going to keep on working, we are going to keep on fighting and we are going to keep on winning, winning, winning,” Trump said.
“We are one people, one family, one glorious nation under God,” he said. “With the incredible people of North Carolina we have made America wealthy again, we have made America strong again, we have made America proud again. And we will make America safe again and we will make America great again.”