College of The Albemarle trustees are focusing their energies on getting a $25 million health sciences simulation center built on the college’s Elizabeth City campus.
They say the college’s top-priority project would boost COA’s top-ranked nursing program and the other health sciences programs.
Pasquotank County officials have expressed support for the facility, and COA Trustee Paul O’Neal said in a presentation at the trustees’ planning retreat Friday that support is also growing for the project in Raleigh.
“We feel very positive about this,” O’Neal said, referring to state funding.
He acknowledged that inflation is complicating matters related to the state budget, but said state House Reps. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, and Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, and state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, are working to secure state funding for the facility.
“They have all been very supportive,” O’Neal said.
Area legislators have pitched the project to colleagues in the General Assembly “and they are actually giving it serious consideration,” he said.
O’Neal noted that COA is currently using converted closets and storage areas as spaces for nursing students to simulate the patient care they would provide in the field.
“We’re using the old (COA) president’s house, which was in such disarray that we were talking about getting rid of it,” O’Neal said.
Legislators and others who have toured the current health sciences simulation areas have seen first hand how much the college needs new facilities, he said.
“We have a first world program but unfortunately some of our facilities are third world facilities,” O’Neal said.
“We’re number one even in spite of all this,” O’Neal said, referring to rankings that show COA’s nursing program is the number one program in the state.
O’Neal said it’s important to keep telling the story of COA’s top ranking. A majority of people in the local region remain unaware of that, he said.
O’Neal also said that all COA trustees need to take the facility tour that some county and state officials have already taken.
COA President Jack Bagwell said a new simulation center would enable the college to grow nursing and other health sciences programs.
“This would allow us to expand our nursing program about 30 percent,” Bagwell said.
Nurses are needed throughout the area, O’Neal said.
“This nursing program doesn’t just impact Pasquotank County,” he said. “It’s important to all seven counties.”
COA serves a seven-county area that includes Chowan, Gates, Perquimans, Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck and Dare.
Bagwell said all counties in the college’s service area have adopted resolutions in support of state funding for the health sciences simulation center.
COA Board of Trustees Chairwoman Patti Kersey said that in her own conversations with legislators she has found that the high-level performance of COA’s nursing program and other health sciences programs makes a positive impression.
Bagwell said state officials are recognizing that health care is an expanding need in northeastern North Carolina.
“I feel as optimistic as I can,” Bagwell said of the prospect for funding in the state budget for the simulation center.
Plans for the proposed project would add nearly 26,000 square feet to the current Owens Center on the college’s campus in Elizabeth City.
According to information provided by the college, the current facility was designed to serve 170 students but currently serves 253. Two programs are being operated in other buildings.
O’Neal also mentioned the prospect of a one-fourth-cent sales tax referendum in Pasquotank County. The current tax is expiring but county officials are eyeing a new referendum.
O’Neal said the tax was originally intended solely for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools capital needs but the fund now has grown to the point where county officials can set aside part of the revenue for COA.
O’Neal said nobody likes taxes but the sales tax is one that he — a resident of Currituck County — pays when he shops in Pasquotank. So the tax actually takes some pressure off taxpayers in the county, he said.
Bagwell noted that the college is also seeking grants from corporations and foundations to help with furnishings and equipment in the health sciences simulation facility. But none of those sources will pay for the building, he said.
The college also has designated $1.5 million in state bond funds for the center — redirecting funding from other projects because of the high priority placed on the simulation facility.