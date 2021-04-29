Another nine people protesting Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death by Pasquotank County deputies were arrested Wednesday night for violating Elizabeth City’s 8 p.m. curfew, according to the city manager.
City Manager Montre Freeman did not know of any reports of injuries or property damage as a result of the protests, which took place for an eighth straight day.
“Prayerfully that didn’t happen, but I’ll have more detail later on,” he said.
Wednesday night’s protests appeared to go on longer after the 8 p.m. curfew than Tuesday’s protests before police started making arrests. Seven people were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct Tuesday night — the first night of the curfew — roughly an hour and a half after the curfew.
Posts on the Elizabeth City Police Department’s Facebook page indicate police did not make final arrests Wednesday night until more than three hours after the curfew.
Police issued a first warning of the curfew to protesters on South Hughes Boulevard and Church Street at 7:32 p.m. A second warning, when the group of protesters had moved to Main Street, was issued at 7:49 p.m. A third warning was issued at 8 p.m. when protesters had moved to the Camden Causeway Bridge.
Police said they planned to issue warnings every five minutes after 8 p.m. that protesters refusing to disperse were in violation of the curfew.
A subsequent post at roughly around 11:30 p.m. indicated that 15 protesters at the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive were still “refusing to disperse” after being given a final warning to do so. Police said they planned to start making arrests.
“Mobile Field Force Units are moving forward to make arrests,” a post reads.
Freeman previously said police are not enforcing the curfew with a “hard stop” at 8:01 p.m.
Freeman didn’t know where protesters were arrested Wednesday, but at least two were taken into custody for impeding traffic on U.S. Highway 17, he said. Those arrests apparently took place near Morgans Corner at U.S. 17’s intersection with U.S. Highway 158.
An emergency management official said the intersection was shut down for a period of time Wednesday night because of the protests. A post on the police department’s Facebook page shows both U.S. 17 and U.S. 158 were back open around 8:30 p.m.
City police Chief Eddie Buffaloe confirmed for The Perquimans Weekly Thursday that one of those arrested for violating the curfew was Quentin Jackson, a town councilor in Hertford and regional director for the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials. However, a magistrate found no probable cause for Jackson’s arrest and he was released without being charged, Buffaloe said.
None of those arrested were taken to Albemarle District Jail, a jail official said. That’s an indication they made bond at the Pasquotank Magistrate’s Office and were released.
Protesters were also marching on Halstead Boulevard Thursday evening. It was not known at presstime if the protest went on beyond the curfew.
The city’s manpower costs responding to the protests since Brown’s death on April 21 have been “phenomenal,” Freeman acknowledged Thursday. He didn’t have immediate figures but said as of Sunday morning, the city’s overtime costs were already $48,000.
“And that’s not just our costs. That’s also for the officers we’ve brought in,” he said.
Freeman said he hoped to have updated cost figures later on. He could not be reached later Thursday for an update.
First Sgt. Christopher Knox, a spokesman for the N.C. Highway Patrol, said the patrol wouldn’t have any figures on its costs for providing troopers for the Elizabeth City protests until “the event is over.”
Knox said the patrol doesn’t release information about how many patrol troopers are dispatched to incidents like the Elizabeth City protests, deeming it “law enforcement sensitive.”
Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett said the county doesn’t have figures yet on how much responding to the protests is costing the county.