Vice President Mike Pence told supporters in Elizabeth City Saturday afternoon that what is at stake in Tuesday's election is whether America will remain America.
Pence told a crowd of more than 1,230 at Elizabeth City Regional Airport that if former Vice President Joe Biden is elected president on Tuesday, America will lose the progress President Donald Trump has made over the past four years creating jobs, strengthening the military, preserving law and order and protecting religious liberty.
Trump kept the promise he made when he ran in 2016, Pence said. "We made America great again," he said.
Pence defended the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which Biden and running mate Kamala Harris have cited as one of the president's central weaknesses.
Before the first documented case of COVID-19 in America, Trump suspended travel from China to get ahead of the virus and give health care providers time to develop testing and treatment, Pence said.
Biden criticized Trump's suspension of travel from China but Biden was wrong, Pence said.
"President Trump got it right," Pence said.
Soon America will have a safe, effective COVID vaccine, and until then the administration will ensure doctors and nurses have the supplies they need to battle the virus, he said.
"And as we do all that we are opening up America again," Pence told the crowd.
Pence said the choice in this election is not just liberal versus conservative.
"I think the choice in this election is whether America will remain America," he said.
Pence said President Trump ended the Obama-era "assault" on the religious liberty of the Catholic Order Little Sisters of the Poor and has stood without apology for the sanctity of human life.
Citing the administration's increase in defense spending, Pence said North Carolinians appreciate the importance of the military with bases in the state like Fort Bragg, Camp Lejeune and Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City.
The vice president asked for applause for local Coast Guard units. Elizabeth City Regional Airport is adjacent to the Coast Guard air station and the base's hangars could be seen in the background behind Pence Saturday.
The crowd responded enthusiastically, as they did periodically with chants of "Four More Years" and "USA!"
Pence said Trump has brought back American manufacturing jobs even though President Barack Obama had suggested it would take a magic wand to bring them back.
"We didn't need a magic wand," Pence said. "We just needed President Donald Trump in the White House."
Trump has "put China on notice' on trade and negotiated a better trade deal with Canada and Mexico to replace NAFTA, Pence said, referring to the North American Free Trade Agreement. The U.S., Mexico and Canada reached a deal two years ago to replace the 1994-ratified NAFTA with a new trade agreement.
Although Biden and other Democrats sometimes complained about NAFTA, "Joe Biden never lifted a finger to fix what was wrong with that trade deal," Pence said.
And Sen. Harris, who is Biden's running mate, voted against the renegotiated trade deal because she didn't think it included enough environmental protections, he said.
Pence suggested that supporters ask undecided voters one question: "Who do you really trust to bring this economy all the way back?"
"All of us need to do all we can," Pence said.
Trump fights every day to keep his promises, Pence said.
"Now it's our turn to fight for him," Pence said. "You need to bring it, North Carolina."
The state is one of a handful of closely watched battleground states both Trump and Biden are contending for on Tuesday.
Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and communications director for the Biden campaign, criticized Pence's visit to Elizabeth City on Saturday.
“Vice President Pence’s recklessness truly knows no bounds," she said in a statement. "We are on track to have the worst economic downturn in more than 70 years and thousands of new COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday in North Carolina, yet Vice President Pence would rather pretend the pandemic is over than get to work to combat this pandemic."
Bedingfield noted more than 4,300 North Carolinians have died from COVID-19 under the Trump administration, "leaving countless families grieving and searching for real leadership they can trust."
"These last-ditch appearances aren’t enough to distract from the truth of the matter: Pence failed North Carolina, and this Election Day, voters will choose leadership over lies,” she said.
Prior to Pence's arrival, U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, who represents the state's 3rd Congressional District, urged those at the rally to vote and to urge others to vote as well.
Democrats want government control of all areas of life while Republicans stand for freedom, he said.
Murphy, a physician from Pitt County, said the country's health care system has access and affordability issues that need to be addressed but "socialized medicine is not the answer."
Murphy said the region's Republican delegation in the state Legislature — state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan; state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck; and state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan — need to be returned to Raleigh "to keep the Democrats from doing anything nefarious."
Goodwin, Hanig and Steinburg, all of whom are the ballot on Tuesday in contested races, were in attendance at Saturday's rally.