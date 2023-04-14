Director Peter Thomson hopes the revival of his popular production of “Tuesdays With Morrie” revives new interest in community theater in Elizabeth City.
“We’re hoping that with ‘Tuesdays’ we can revive that interest and bring out the experienced theater buffs to get going full time,” he said.
Thomson’s two-actor cast of Dean Schaan and Rodger Rossman first performed “Tuesdays With Morrie” in Encore Theater Company’s former building on U.S. Highway 17 South in 2020. The play was written by Mitch Albom and Jeffrey Hatcher and based on Album’s best-selling book of the same name.
The book was a memoir of Albom’s real-life conversations with Morrie Schwartz, a sociology professor Albom had while attending Brandeis University 20 years earlier. The conversations took place as Schwartz was dying of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease — in 1995 and in some ways reflected conversations Albom and Schwartz shared previously as teacher and student.
Thomson’s revival of “Tuesdays With Morrie” will be performed at Arts of the Albemarle’s Maguire Theater. The show opens Friday, May 5.
“It’s also worth noting that this is the first Encore Theatre Company performance in over three years,” Thomson said. “Community theater has returned to downtown Elizabeth City and Encore and AoA have gotten together to make it happen.”
Thomson recalled how “Tuesdays With Morrie” was first presented by Encore as a sold-out dinner theater in early 2020 as the pandemic was just starting.
“AoA at the time wanted us to bring it over to the Maguire, and we were just looking at that possibility when ‘boom’ the pandemic hit and Encore had to go dark,” Thomson said.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, people involved in Encore either moved out of the area or got involved with other interests, he said.
“The corps of talented, dedicated and experienced people that allowed Encore to put on lavish productions has dwindled,” Thomson said.
In August 2020, Encore sold its theater building at 1176 U.S. Highway 17 South.
Three years later, Schaan and Rossman are reprising their roles as Albom and Schwartz, respectively.
“And I have the distinct pleasure of directing them,” Thomson said.
While their original performance was popular with local theater patrons, Thomson said he thinks the revival will be even better.
“We’ve taken the good things we did before and had the time to dig deeper into the script and the characters and come up with performances that are both funny and touching,” he said. “Rodger and Dean have not only reprised their roles, but they have bettered their first performances quite marvelously.”
The play features just two characters, which can be demanding on the actors in terms of the amount of script to memorize.
“These are demanding roles,” Thomson said. “A two-hander has a lot of words and means you are on stage and talking for the whole play. But memorizing is only part of it. To do all this and be real, funny, quirky and yet bring the audience along with you is hard. These two very busy folks liked the roles so much they just could not resist doing it again and better.”
Thomson spent 40 years working in film and television and he estimated he’s directed about 14 shows for Encore.
“I’ve always considered myself lucky to be able to help actors create, and with (Schaan and Rossman) well, to find two extraordinary talents who can not only take direction, but each bring something to the role is great,” Thomson said. “I’ve enjoyed myself immensely. I hope that this show is a new beginning for Encore — a reboot if you like — and will result in a full-fledged (Encore) season soon.”
Others assisting in the upcoming production include Thomson’s wife Sue, who is the producer; Sam Jones as stage manager; Barret Kidd as sound manager and Emily Talbot working the stage lights. Janet Jones and Bonnie Robertson also are assisting with the production.
“This is almost exactly the same group that did the acclaimed first run,” Thomson said.
“Tuesdays With Morrie” opens Friday, May 5, with performances following on Saturday, May 6, and a matinee on Sunday, May 7. The show returns for a final run on May 11-13. Tickets are not on sale yet, according to AoA. For more information, visit AoA online at artsaoa.org or call 252-777-ARTS.