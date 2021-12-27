Seven Sounds Brewery Company sold its first craft beer last week and will begin serving to the general public on Wednesday.
Seven Sounds held a soft opening on Dec. 23 as the brewery’s staff offered a variety of craft beers to invited family and friends. The brewery will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on New Year’s Eve from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Seven Sounds will be closed Jan. 1-2 but will begin daily operations on Jan. 3.
Seven Sounds is located in the former Hurdle Hardware Building on Water Street along the Pasquotank River. Renovation work on the $3.5 million project to create Elizabeth City’s second downtown craft brewery started over two years ago.
“It’s been a long process, but we are finally serving beer,” said Dean Schaan, one of four partners in the project. “The soft opening is a way to say thanks to those who helped us during the process.”
The soft opening also gave the brewery staff a chance to work the taps, change kegs and practice operating the cash registers. Schaan said the brewery had no trouble finding staff, including 12 servers.
“It’s been really great, and we had a number of applicants,” Schaan said.
Boonies Beer and Wine in Moyock actually started selling growlers filled with Seven Sounds beer last week. Shop owner Kevin Schelling said the region’s latest craft beer has been well received. He said a keg of Seven Sound’s hazy IPA called “Here We Go” was emptied in just over a day by customers buying to-go growlers.
“I felt bad because we had a lot of customers that wanted to try the beer from the first keg but it was gone,” Schelling said. “A second keg we got, I didn’t advertise as heavily on social media. I wanted to make sure that all my buddies that didn’t get it the first time around could get some. But it is almost gone.”
Schelling also attended the brewery’s soft opening last week and said he and his friends had a blast, describing Seven Sounds beer as great.
“My favorite was the triple IPA, the Super Necessary,” Schelling said. “That was a crowd favorite amongst our friends. Super bright, super hoppy but smooth. The blonde ale was also very good.’’
Seven Sounds brewer Josh Lancaster of Elizabeth City was a long-time and award-winning craft beer home brewer who left the banking business to brew beer. Lancaster first thought about opening his own small craft brewery before being approached by Schaan and Paul Robinson, who is another partner in Seven Sounds.
“That was five years ago,” Lancaster said. “It’s been a long project since then.”
Lancaster, who is now a member of the Master Brewers Association, attended a brewing course at Appalachian State University to help prepare for brewing larger batches of beer. Seven Sounds has a 10-barrel brew house that can produce 500 barrels, or 15,500 gallons, of craft beer in the first year.
“The course at App State was very intensive because it was heavy in biochemistry and the biology of yeast,” Lancaster said. “Brewing beer is always a learning process and we are still learning.”
The brewery had eight different beers on tap for Thursday’s soft opening and Lancaster expects to serve 11 different varieties when it opens Wednesday.
“We will always have the blonde ale on tap and we have a pilsner that is coming that will always be on tap,” Lancaster said. “We’ll also have a lager that will also be on tap. The IPAs will be staples. But we are excited to explore a lot of different styles of beer.”
The 6,000-square-foot first floor of the brewery features a taproom and the brewing system.
The second floor, also around 6,000 square feet, is an event venue that can accommodate 280 people. That space was completed before the taproom and the brewery has already hosted several events, including the Albemarle Area United Way’s second annual Keel Club Philanthropy Award dinner and an event for the College of The Albemarle.
Seven Sounds also features an outside beer garden on the ground level that will serve as a second bar. A rooftop deck on the second floor also offers panoramic views of the Pasquotank River.
Future plans call for distributing more beer to restaurants and bars and retail locations.