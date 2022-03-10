Elizabeth City State University students will get another four years to compete for a U.S. Coast Guard scholarship that pays their tuition and provides them with a salary and benefits.
On Thursday, ECSU and Coast Guard officials signed a four-year renewal of the College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative in a ceremony attended by ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon and Rear Adm. Laura Dickey, commander of the Coast Guard’s 5th District.
Also known as CSPI, the program was created to help the Coast Guard expand diversity among its commissioned officer ranks, and satisfy its need for personnel with skills in areas like homeland security.
Dickey told the audience the Coast Guard is excited to be renewing and strengthening its partnership with the university. The admiral referred to CSPI as a “best kept secret” that’s “too good to be true” and said there seems like there must be a catch.
“There really isn’t,” Dickey said. “Because the Coast Guard is committed to making sure we look like the communities we serve.”
The CSPI program is for college sophomores and juniors who enlist in the Coast Guard and complete basic training. Those who do “get full funding for up to two years of college,” Dickey said.
CSPI scholars also receive a salary, medical benefits, and are guaranteed a seat in the Coast Guard’s Officer Candidate School following their college graduation.
“In return, we get an aspiring Coastie that’s going to have a commitment to our service,” the admiral said. “So, it’s a win-win for everybody.”
ECSU is the only four-year institution in North Carolina that offers students degrees in homeland security, emergency management, aviation science, drone technology and other Coast Guard-related fields.
“With the aviation program you have, the homeland security and emergency management program you have, we would be remiss if we didn’t try to reach out to this institution and tap into the talent you have here and look for ways to expand our relationship,” Dickey told Dixon.
The Coast Guard is an element of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
ECSU senior and CSPI Officer Trainee Nomar Proctor, 21, was among the Coast Guard and ECSU officials attending Thursday’s ceremony. Proctor, who’s majoring in unmanned aircraft systems, completed basic training last summer and will attend OCS sometime after graduating in May.
A native of Prince Georges County, Maryland, Proctor said he first learned about ECSU through a family friend who graduated from the university in the 1980s. Proctor said he wanted to join the Marines when he was younger, but changed his mind as he got older.
Before college he worked as a volunteer firefighter and says that introduced him to the possibility of a career that involved service to others.
“It lit something up inside of me,” he said.
Proctor said after he completes OCS he wants to attend flight training to become a Coast Guard helicopter pilot.
Two other students who were present Thursday were 21-year-old twin brothers Michael and Maxwell Mensah. Natives of the West African nation of Ghana and residents of Washington, D.C., the two learned for the first time Thursday they had been accepted into the CSPI program.
The CPSI collaboration was first signed in late 2019 by Dixon and former Coast Guard 5th District commanding officer Rear Adm. Keith Smith.
“This continued partnership is a tremendous opportunity for our university to educated future Coast Guard leaders,” Dixon said Thursday in a prepared statement. “Our students are dedicated to giving back and serving our communities, and ECSU provides the courses and training that make them competent leaders who will make a difference wherever they go.”