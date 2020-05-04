Area residents who receive free, over-the-air TV from the Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News areas in Virginia will need to "rescan" their television sets to continue receiving local channels and emergency alerts.
The National Association of Broadcasters issued a "TV rescan alert" on Monday for TV viewers who rely on antennas to receive local TV channels.
According to the alert, the Federal Communications Commission is requiring nearly 1,000 TV stations to change frequencies to provide more channels for wireless broadband services. When those stations change frequencies, consumers have to perform a TV rescan to continue receiving those channels.
The NAB estimates approximately a third of TV viewers get their televisions from an antenna.
TV rescans are free and can be accomplished with a TV's remote control device or analog TV converter box. To start a rescan, choose "channel scan," "channel tuning," or "auto search" in the setup or channel menu. After finding either the "channel scan" or "channel tuning" buttons, choose the automatic option to rescan. The TV will then complete the scan.
More information is available at www.fcc.gov/TVrescan or by calling 1-888-225-5322 between 8 a.m. and 1 a.m.