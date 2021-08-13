Being recognized once as the best in the state in one’s career field is nice. But twice?
That’s what happened to Sgt. Anthony Alexander, a school resource officer for the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.
Alexander was presented the 2020 C.C. McGee Officer of the Year Award at the N.C. Association of School Resource Officers’ annual conference in Wilmington in July. Alexander was bestowed the same honor by the association in 2009.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten announced the award on Facebook in July.
Alexander discussed the award and his career in community law enforcement during the sheriff’s office’s annual Pack the Patrol Car benefit in the Walmart parking lot on Friday. The back-to-school event collects school supplies for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools students. It is one of the many causes Alexander is cited for in Wooten’s remarks on Facebook.
Alexander, who is 55, leads a team of seven school resource officers, including himself. Two officers are assigned to the county’s two high schools, two are assigned to the middle schools, one is assigned to the Northeast Academy of Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, the city’s only charter school, and one is assigned to H.L. Trigg Community School.
Alexander, whose work in law enforcement is steeped in community policing, adheres to his motto, “The uniform does not define me. I define it.”
He believes a chief role in law enforcement is for officers to stay connected to the people they serve.
“It’s about community engagement,” he said, adding that today’s technology has made it easy for police to break from that engagement.
Alexander credits former Elizabeth City Police Chief W.C. Owens Sr. for his career in law enforcement.
“He started me out in high school,” Alexander said. “I started out writing parking tickets … I never forgot that man for giving me the opportunity to go into law enforcement.”
Alexander was 19 when he joined the Elizabeth City Police Department and later became the city’s first public housing officer, he said. After 16 years with the ECPD, Alexander transferred to the sheriff’s office, where he’s served the last 17 years. Before leaving for the sheriff’s office, Alexander wrote a community policing program for the ECPD, he said.
Alexander was raised by a single mom in a low-income neighborhood, he said. That background has helped him to excel at community policing, which is not a new concept, he said.
“It’s the way law enforcement should have always been,” he said, noting that somewhere along the way many police agencies diverted from that practice.
Part of his job as a community police officer meant interacting with residents, even it meant stepping out of his police vehicle.
“It was imperative I got out of the car,” he said.
Alexander began the Pack the Patrol Car event about seven years ago, he said.
“It was a spiritual moment that came to me,” he said, of the idea.
With assistance from corporate sponsors, Pack the Patrol Car manages to raise about $7,000 to $8,000 a year to purchase school supplies to be divided among local schools. The dollar amount in donations includes the estimated value of school supplies that residents purchase and donate, instead of giving money directly.
Other notable projects that Alexander oversees is Anthony’s Prom Closet, which raises prom dresses and outfits for high school students, and the Helping Encourage Real Occupations, or HERO, program.
Alexander was 19 years old when his mother Christine passed away.
“Being something was more important than being nobody” is what she always told him, Alexander said.
His mother died long before she ever had the chance to see his career flourish, he said.
“I just hope that she’s proud of me,” Alexander said.