A local funeral home is limiting the number of people who can attend its public funeral services as a way to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.
The Elizabeth City-based funeral home business announced on Thursday that it’s limiting the number of people allowed at public funerals to 100. The funeral home, which also has locations in both Hatteras and in Manteo, is following Gov. Roy Cooper’s mandate that prohibits more than 100 people from gathering in a single setting.
“Twiford Funeral Homes are concerned for the safety of the public and our staff in these unprecedented times,” the company’s announcement said. “We are committed to doing our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”
David Twiford, owner of Twiford Funeral Home, said Friday that the 100-person maximum pertains to everyone involved in the funeral. That includes family members, funeral home staff, military honor guard personnel and others.
Twiford said since implementing the new measures the funeral home’s Elizabeth City’s site has held two funerals.
“Everything went fine. Both of them were public funerals” he said. “The families were willing to work with us.”
During public funerals, attendance is open to non-immediate family members; whereas, attendance at private funerals is limited to a small number of direct family members.
COVID-19, which is short for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by the virus SAR-CoV-2, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, coronavirus 2.
In response to Cooper’s order, businesses across the state have closed or are enforcing practices to limit the spread of infection.
Twiford said in all his years in the funeral home business he can’t recall ever facing a challenge like the coronavirus outbreak.
“I do not remember anything like this and I’ve been licensed for 50 years,” he said.
Other precautions Twiford’s has taken in response to the coronavirus crisis include creating a digital register for people to sign, as opposed to attending a visitation or funeral in person.
That service is available at the funeral home’s website, twifordfh.com. At the home page, site visitors can click on the name of a decedent and that directs them to the digital register book.
People already have begun using that service and Twiford expects more will as long as the threat of the virus remains.
“That will certainly take off as time goes by,” he said.
Twiford Funeral Home also will have an attendant available at visitations and funerals to sign the register for all guests. That way only one person is touching the pen, and potentially reducing the spread of the coronavirus and other germs, Twiford said.
“That’s worked out real well,” Twiford said, of that service.
The coronavirus presents a challenge for funeral home workers, who frequently shake hands and at times hug family members, Twiford explained. Some funeral home workers, like morticians, frequently come in direct contact with the deceased and are already used to taking precautions.
“We don’t feel we’re at any more risk from this,” Twiford said. “We have to use caution in every case.”
Employees in the mortuary services, including funeral homes, crematoriums and cemetery workers, have been added to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s list of critical infrastructure workers. The list was compiled by Homeland’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and can be found at cisa.gov.
The designation came at the urging of the National Funeral Directors Association, states a NFDA news release.
“The ability of funeral professionals to safely carry out their duties during a mass-fatality incident is paramount,” said Christine Pepper, the association’s CEO. “We were very pleased to see NFDA’s efforts pay off when the federal government recognized mortuary workers as critical to the COVID-19 pandemic response.
“The role that funeral directors and cemetery and crematory workers are playing during the COVID-19 pandemic is critical. While their work may be overlooked, they are truly on the front lines in helping to care for pandemic victims and grieving families.”