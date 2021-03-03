Local attorney Russell Twiford, who died Saturday at the age of 94, is being remembered by colleagues as “unflappable” both in and out of the courtroom.
John Morrison, who joined Twiford’s law firm in 1992, said that while he was still in high school the stories he heard about Twiford inspired him to become a lawyer.
“He was a legendary figure even back then,” Morrison said. “I wanted to become a lawyer so I could be like Russell Twiford. That’s how big his reputation was.”
Morrison said Twiford’s demeanor was impressive.
“He never lost his temper,” Morrison said. “We don’t use this word much anymore but he was absolutely ‘unflappable.’”
Morrison said Twiford had a huge practice and never raised his voice and would make time to listen to people.
“He truly enjoyed the practice of law and he was a people person,” Morrison said.
Morrison said that at one time the firm’s name included Twiford’s and his and the names of a couple of other lawyers. He said the other attorneys approached Twiford and said they wanted to rename the firm the Twiford Law Firm.
“He gave us his name,” Morrison said.
“He only had one emotion and that was positive,” Morrison said. “He was always gracious.”
Retired attorney L.P. “Tony” Hornthal recalled frequently facing Twiford in court over the years.
“When I arrived here in 1965 Russell was already an established trial lawyer here,” Hornthal said.
Hornthal said he frequently represented insurance companies and Twiford frequently represented individuals in personal injury cases, so the two often met in court.
“He was always a perfect gentleman,” Hornthal said of Twiford. “Trial work can be contentious. But we tried to never let our clients’ anger and feelings impact our courtesies toward each other.”
Although the two tried a lot of cases against each other, Hornthal said, “we probably negotiated and settled even more cases.”
“He and I shared a notion that what we were doing was more about problem-solving for our clients,” Hornthal said.
“He was absolutely unflappable in court,” Hornthal said, adding that Twiford’s confidence probably went a long way with juries in many cases.
“I don’t ever remember hearing him say a bad word about anybody,” Hornthal said.
According to his obituary, Twiford was student body president at Elizabeth City High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
Twiford earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a law degree from Wake Forest University.
Twiford opened a law office in Elizabeth City in 1952 and a second office in Manteo 10 years later.
He was an officer in numerous civic and professional organizations, including Commodore of the Pasquotank River Yacht Club and the first local president of Ducks Unlimited.
Twiford was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and First Baptist Church.
In his law practice, he was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, U.S. District Court for Eastern North Carolina, the Interstate Commerce Commission, The U.S. Treasury Department, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Services, the North Carolina Supreme Court, and the state Court of Appeals.
Besides his work in the courtroom, Twiford was also a noted developer. He owned and operated the Nags Header Hotel and The Carolinian Hotel and was a developer in Sea Side Enterprises, Inc; Lake Drive Corporation; Gulf Stream Waves; Roanoke Harbour, Inc. (now Pirates Cove); TWEACR Partnership; Roanoke Retreat; Hatteras Captain’s Beach; Hatteras Retreat; Dandare, Inc; Riverview Estates; Long Point; Northside and Currituck Commons Shopping Centers.
Twiford was also a well-known philanthropist, donating land to the Nature Conservancy, Nags Head Woods Preserve, Jockey’s Ridge State Park and the Buxton Woods Preserve.
He also donated land to the Kitty Hawk Municipal Center, Nags Head Recreation Center, Dare County Middle School at Nags Head, the Dare County Municipal Center and for the new Dare County College of the Albemarle campus.
Twiford’s survivors include his wife, Rosabelle Whitehurst Twiford; daughters Terry Sue Cartwright and Darlene J. Cross; and son Daniel D. Jennings.
A funeral service with military honors for Twiford will be held at Twiford Funeral Home’s Veteran’s Park in Elizabeth City on Saturday at 2 p.m. The family will greet visitors after the service at the funeral home.