Like everyone else playing Powerball, area residents aren't having much luck winning the multi-state lottery game's jackpot, which as of Saturday had grown to $635 million.
They are, however, winning other big prizes connected to the Powerball game.
Last week, two of the three $50,000 prize-winning tickets in Wednesday's drawing for the Powerball jackpot were sold in the Albemarle.
One $50,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway store on Virginia Road in Edenton while another was sold at the Duck Thru Food Store on U.S. Highway 158 in Camden. The third was sold a store in Oak Ridge, in Guilford County.
Van Denton, a spokesman for the N.C. Education Lottery, said Friday that Danielle Jordan of Edenton claimed one of the $50,000 prizes. The winning ticket sold in Camden had not been claimed as of Friday.
Jordan and the Camden and Oak Ridge winners each purchased $2 tickets that matched four of the white balls and the Red Power Ball in Wednesday’s drawing, Denton said. The odds of doing that are 1 in 913,000.
The Camden and Edenton prize-winning tickets in Wednesday's Powerball drawing were just the latest to be sold in the area.
A little over two week ago, Ronald Statzer, a retired Coast Guardsman from Elizabeth City, won $1 million in a Wednesday Powerball drawing. Statzer won the big prize because the numbers he selected on a Quick Pick ticket from the 7-Eleven on Patrick Way matched all five white balls in the drawing. Lottery officials said his lucky ticket was one of three nationally that matched all five numbers in the drawing.
The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million, lottery officials said.
Statzer drove to Raleigh Sept. 16 and claimed his prize at lottery headquarters. He took home $707,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.
Lottery officials said the $635 million Powerball jackpot on Saturday was the game's sixth-largest ever. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, the lottery said.