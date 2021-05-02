Two people were arrested for impeding traffic during one of two protests of the death of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City on Saturday.
In another development, city officials were preparing this morning for crowds expected to attend a second public viewing of Brown's casket at Museum of the Albemarle today from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The first was scheduled to begin at Hortons Funeral Home and Cremations in Hertford at 9 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m.
Another protest of Brown's shooting death is also scheduled for today. City Manager Montre Freeman said it's scheduled to start at Waterfront Park around 11:30 a.m. Protesters will march to Brown's house at 411 Perry Street, where he was shot to death by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies April 21. They then will make their way to the Pasquotank Public Safety Building, which is the headquarters for the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office.
Freeman said the two people arrested Saturday were participating in a protest at the intersection of Elizabeth and Water streets near the Camden Causeway Bridge. He was not immediately certain of their charges or the time of their arrest.
There were no reports of injury or damages on the 11th day of protests city officials have characterized as "peaceful" since Brown's fatal shooting by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies April 21.
Protesters took to the streets of Elizabeth City twice on Saturday to protest Brown's death and renew their calls for transparency in the investigation of his fatal shooting by deputies.
The first protest began at Waterfront Park Saturday afternoon and proceeded along Ehringhaus Street to Walgreens. A post on the Elizabeth City Police Department Facebook page at 12:40 p.m. advised motorists to expect delays and road closures as traffic was redirected for the protests.
A second post on the department's Facebook page at 10:30 p.m. warned motorists about delays and road closures in the Road Street area because of an impending protest. Freeman said the protesters also marched to the city's downtown area and dispersed around 11:30 p.m., before the city's midnight curfew.
As of Friday, leaders of protests in the city are required to get an approved permit from the city detailing the time of their protest, where it will take place and an estimate of how many people will be participating.
Freeman said Friday he approved six protest permits on Friday. To accommodate protest leaders this weekend, however, he is allowing top police officials to accept permit requests and authorize protests until city offices reopen on Monday.
Protests of Brown's fatal shooting started April 21, hours after Brown was shot by deputies who were serving arrest and search warrants at his residence. Sheriff Tommy Wooten said afterward that seven deputies involved in Brown's fatal shooting were put on administrative leave.
On Thursday, he said four of those deputies have been returned to active duty because they did not fire their weapons at Brown. Three others who did fire their weapons at Brown remain on administrative leave. Wooten identified the three deputies as Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Sheriff 2 Robert Morgan and Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and four outside sheriff's agencies are investigating Brown's fatal shooting.