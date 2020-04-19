Two students from the Camden County Schools U.S. Coast Guard Junior Leadership Program have been accepted to the USCG Academy class of 2024.
Mackensi Rollings is a graduating senior who currently serves as the JLP’s battalion guide, and Dylan Schaffnit graduated in 2019 after four years in JLP that included serving as battalion commander.
“We’re incredibly proud of and pleased for these two outstanding young adults and their acceptance to the Coast Guard Academy Class of 2024,” said Capt. Algernon J. Keith, instructor with the Camden County High School U.S. Coast Guard Junior Leadership Program.
“Mackensi didn’t join JLP until her junior year, but wasted no time in impressing us with her determination and natural leadership abilities,” Keith said. “She is the ‘go-to’ person if you want something done, and done right.”
Rollings is interested in pursuing marine environmental science at the Academy.
“I’m looking forward to the ability to become immersed in different cultures around our country,” Rollings said.
She said she would like to travel to and learn about different parts of the country, including Alaska and Hawaii.
She said she’s especially interested in serving on the Polar Star, the Coast Guard’s oceangoing ice-breaking cutter that travels annually to Antarctica in addition to its other missions.
Rollings said she is especially interested in climate science and looks forward to conducting climate research.
Schaffnit’s acceptance is a testament to persistence and hard work. After his application to the Coast Guard Academy last year was denied, he spent the past year working to strengthen his application this year, including studying nautical sciences at the Northeast Maritime Institute in Fairhaven, Mass.
Schaffnit applied again in January and learned March 21 that he had been accepted to enroll.
“It was a great relief to know that all the hard work I had put in these past five years had finally paid off,” Schaffnit said. “In the end my hard work and dedication was enough to get me in.”
Schaffnit said what he is looking forward to most about attending the Coast Guard Academy is continuing to learn about leadership and doing so in a professional context. He said he learned a great deal about leadership in the JLP and looks forward to being around like-minded people at the Academy.
He said he first learned about the Coast Guard Academy when he was in eighth-grade and has aspired to attend the institution ever since.
Schaffnit said he is especially drawn to the humanitarian aspect of the Coast Guard.
His father, Jeff Schaffnit, is retired from the U.S. Coast Guard as a senior chief health services technician.
Dylan Schaffnit said he is glad to have the opportunity to become a leader in the Coast Guard through his education at the Coast Guard Academy.