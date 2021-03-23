EDENTON — Two Edenton men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a Tyrrell County man earlier this month.
Nikale Walton, 22, of Boswell Street, and Darren Valentine, 32, of Cabarrus Street, are charged with murder in the March 9 death of Dominic Basnight, Edenton police said.
Basnight, 25, of Columbia, was found shot in the 700 block of Cabarrus Street around 8:50 p.m. on March 9, police said. Basnight later died at Vidant-Chowan Hospital in Edenton.
Walton was arrested Thursday and Valentine, who was arrested Monday, were taken before a magistrate and formerly charged. Both are being held without bond at the Chowan County Jail.
The State Bureau of Investigation and Chowan County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation, Edenton police Chief Henry King said.
Police continue to investigate Basnight's shooting death. They're asking anyone with information about it to contact either Detective Sgt. Michael at 252-482-5144, ext. 106 or at 252-337-4878 or Detective Lopez at 252-482-5144, ext. 107 or at 252-337-4599.
Tipsters may also email the department’s Anonymous Crime Tips line at http://www.edentonpd.com.